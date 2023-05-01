Individual battles could flip tables

The new individual battles for supremacy in the Pursuit Swim League could flip tables.

Over the weekend, the top three swimmers in the 50m events of every stroke were pitted against each other for the prize 100 scores.

However, the scores only count for one's team if one makes a personal best (PB).

In the 50m breaststroke, the best three are Ethan Kalungi (Colts), Adriel Lumu (Colts) and Carlyn Nabiryo (Flames).

Kalungi touched the wall first but could not beat his times. Fortunately, his speed helped his chasing colleagues to lower their times.

"I have a lot of respect for Ethan but I am happy that I came as close as possible to beating him," Lumu, who led for up to 40m before Kalungi's power finish kicked in, said.

Pushing for re-matches

In 50m butterfly, Abigail Mwagale showed she is trying to put her struggles for form behind her by clocking under 33 seconds. The Talons captain earned 100 scores but so did her Jets' counterpart Elijah Wamala. Only Flames' Yeta Magoola didn't.

Wamala, however, was not convinced he had been beaten and will likely push for a rematch during match 12 of the league later this week.

Also unconvinced was his Jets captain Sonia Mwere who finished slightly behind Flames captain Paula Nabukeera in the 50m backstroke match as they both walked away with 100 scores. The two girls beat Talons' Blessing Kaitesi.

The 200 scores propelled Flames to top spot on the day even though they had started the day with struggles in the general 50m freestyle PB challenge with just 80 scores - 80 less than Astros and 40 less than Talons.

Swinging points

That Flames' also struggled in the relays shows that performances in the 'match-ups for the top three' could be where the league is won this year.

Colts who won all four relays came second but could have topped on any other day. Unfortunately, they scored only 100 in the match-ups.

Astros paid for not scoring at all in the match-ups by finishing bottom.

"We started well but we struggled later on because we are missing some key swimmers," Astros captain Chriton Kato, who keeps cutting his 50m free time every week, said.

Meanwhile, Talons who finished the day level on 320 total scores with Jets lost third place to the latter because they only 100 points from the match-ups.

However, in the overall standings after 11 matches, Talons still lead with 38 points - one more than Flames. Jets and Colts level on 33 are third while Astros are fifth with a distant 24 points.

PURSUIT LEAGUE

MATCH 11 TABLE

Event Flames Colts Jets Talons Astros

50m free (PB) 80 60 40 120 160

12*25m fly 20 50 30 40 10

50m br. match-up 100 100 - - -

12*25m back 30 50 40 20 10

50m fly match-up - - 100 100 -

12*25m breast 40 50 30 10 20

50m bk match-up 100 - 100 - -

12*25m free 40 50 -20 30 20

Total Score 410 360 320 320 220

Points 5 4 3 2 1