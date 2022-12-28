Infrastructure devt, a key assignment for Min. Ogwang

Adequate sports infrastructure is a driver for long-term participation for young people in sports, says Sports Minister Peter Ogwang.

Apart from the primary roles of increasing youth participation in sports and reduction of anti-social behaviour, Ogwang said that helping the private sector develop sports infrastructure in communities will provide more benefits to the country.

Speaking at the closure of the Eastern Africa University Games (EAUG) at Ndejje last Friday, Ogwang said the government is rolling out a masterplan for developing infrastructure.

Government had made a commitment to fund Ndejje University with $8.5m to complete their sports facilities ahead of the games but only ended up releasing $1m (about 3.7b). This forced the university to fall below the mark for the games.

The multisport courts were completed but the biggest miss was the running track which even forced athletics to be pushed to Bombo Army Military barracks because the tartan turf could not be delivered in time.

Ogwang apologised for the mishaps citing bad economic times but said he is committed to follow up with the government promise.

“There are some projects that must continue and as government we are going to continue working with Ndejje to complete them,” he said adding: “This is an area where we need a lot of support to develop the sector fully.”

Ogwang said Uganda has proved its worth in having talented sportsmen but miss the infrastructure to fully harness the benefits of sports.

“As of now our main plan is going to be on infrastructure development. If Ndejje had the infrastructure, I don’t think they would have invested heavily for these games. All that money would have helped to do other things. As government we are coming up with an infrastructure masterplan,” he said.

Plan

The remarkable performance by Uganda's national teams at the global stage especially the She Cranes (netball) and athletics has sparked discussions on the prioritisation of the sports infrastructure.

Ogwang says that the government already has an architectural plan for the regional, district, city and municipal infrastructure development. The mandate to manage, he says, is under the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Although he prides in Buhinga, estimated to be a 40,000-seater and Aki Bua (30,000-seater) on completion, the projects have stalled. Aki Bua for misallocated funds while Buhinga over some local conflicts.

The High Altitude Training Centre in Teryet, Kapchorwa, which was supposed to be completed in 2019 since work began in 2012, is reportedly under phase one completion. But Ogwang is confident all the work will be completed soon.

Other gazetted areas include Kabale and Rwenzori for long distance runners as well as Teso, West Nile and Acholi for short distance runners.

Integration

Ogwang’s rallying call to regional integration through sports did not go unnoticed.

“I want to implore Ugandans that many patriots had a dream for united Africa. As of now, sports is the leading driver in uniting people both in East Africa and the world over. The only way to sell the unification of Africa is through sports because we are dealing with young people. The message must get to them that we need to be one,” he reiterated.

He highlighted integration efforts in place including; the Inter-University Council of East Africa, a one examination body. There is also talk of one currency, while there is already the one-stop border, steps are being made towards a political federation and a common border market.

“These are issues which can be promoted through sports. We cannot talk about a united Africa only in boardrooms but through sports and the classroom,” he said.

In sports, the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa), EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games and the Federation of Eastern Africa University Games, are moving into that direction.