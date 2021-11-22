Inspired Nabuukera show sets up Altona for Nationals

Coach Erick Kisero was happy with what he saw as his swimmers lit up Muyenga in the fifth 25m butterfly leg of the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) League on Friday.

The fifth of nine editions started a week to the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Club Championships and there were clear signs that months of hard work could yet pay off with respectable performances this coming weekend.

Colts captain Tara Kisawuzi was in her usual element as she lowered her meet record to 14.06 seconds in the 25m fly ‘best of four’ swim-offs. But that was after a gruelling schedule that included the 25m fly heats and the 50m fly races for those that finished in the top 10 positions in the heats.

The came a one-off 100m fly event for those that had finished in the top five in the 50m fly then both teams presented their best eight swimmers of the day for the 8x25m fly relay.

Kisawuzi, who is “excited to go for Nationals to see how I compare with swimmers from other clubs,” still bossed the 50m fly but the surprise of the day was Paula Nabukeera beating her Talons captain Abigail Mwagale to second.

Moments after that, Nabukeera showed it was no fluke as she beat the entire pool in the 100m despite swimming in the outer lane.

‘Ready for the go’

“I think we are good to go now. Looks like everyone is now inspired for the weekend. It is good to see that while the team spirit is high, everyone also seems focused on doing their best in their races,” Kisero added.

The swimmers were not done yet as they treated their watching parents and friends to a hot butterfly relay. Talons led from the get go but Divine Kalunji managed to narrow the gap on a tired Blessing Kaitesi in the fourth lap.

Colts then sent in Joseph Atusasiire to battle Shafia Ntabazi in the fifth lap and Ethan Kalunji to battle Nabukeera in the sixth.

The two managed to set the tone for Kisawuzi to wrestle Talons’ lead from Chriton Kato in the seventh lap before handing over to Elijah Wamala to finish the business.

Wamala looked to be in control but his decision to go for an extra stroke as he headed to the wall did his team in as it allowed the chasing Mwagale, who opted glide to the finish, to touch first.

Kisawuzi, Mwagale, Nabukeera and Kato then went for the ‘best of four’ 25m swim-off challenges finishing 1st to 4th in that order.