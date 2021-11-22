Inspired Nabuukera show sets up Altona for Nationals

Star of the day. Nabukeera put her team in pole position with big performances in the 25m fly heats, relay and swim offs plus a second place finish in the 50m fly before winning the 100m fly. PHOTO / ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The fifth of nine editions started a week to the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Club Championships and there were clear signs that months of hard work could yet pay off with respectable performances this coming weekend.

Coach Erick Kisero was happy with what he saw as his swimmers lit up Muyenga in the fifth 25m butterfly leg of the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) League on Friday.

