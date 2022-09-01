Inter forces games delay netball league

This year’s edition of the netball league that was scheduled to start this week has been pushed to September 24 citing Inter - Forces games where UPDF, Police and Uganda Prisons will be taking part starting September 19-30 in Kasese.

This was announced in a clubs managers’ meeting with the league organizers at the federation offices in Old Kampala on Tuesday.

Clubs say it will give them more preparation time as they also strive to raise money for federation membership fees.

“For clubs that play inter-forces games, it gives us a chance to not miss out on league fixtures hence it was necessary. While most clubs have not yet paid membership fees hence I guess by then they will have paid,” said Annet Nakiwu the assistant netball team manager of UPDF.

From the usual Shs580,000 membership fee, the amount has been increased to Shs2.5m for associate members and Shs5m for full membership.

Earlier, various clubs had expressed their dissatisfaction on this amount of money saying they cannot afford it.

“I guess some clubs, especially those owned by individuals, are going to pull out of this league due to the increase of the membership fee. The fact that we have not been briefed about the benefits after paying this money is also not helping,” said one club manager.

Michael Kakande, the league organizing Chairperson said the fee will help to develop some infrastructure on courts, provide playing kits for the teams as well as cash prizes for the winning teams.

Clubs that will pay Shs5m will enjoy full participation in the federation general assemblies including the right to vote as well as deliberating on issues.

They will also be prioritized when it comes to sharing spoils from sponsors among other benefits. Those who will pay Shs.2.5m will enjoy half the benefits.

With expectation of floodlight games, for night fixtures which are anticipated to attract more fans, games will be played at Kamwokya and Old Kampala Arena.

Meanwhile Uganda Prisons and Busia Greater Lions have also been cleared to host games at their home grounds.

KCCA’s Nakivubo court and Makindye Weyonje court in Kibuli are yet to be approved.

Fourteen netball teams are expected to take part in this year’s national netball league.