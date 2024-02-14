Interesting dynamics for Uganda in mixed medley relay

You have to search back to February 2019 to find the last time Kirabo Namutebi did the 100m backstroke for Uganda at competitive level.

That was five years ago at the Cana Zone IV Championships in Namibia, where she clocked 1:17.42. The 19 year old, who celebrated her birthday last Thursday, will lead Uganda this morning in the mixed 4x100m medley relay at the ongoing World Aquatics Swimming (50m) Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Namutebi, who has been used to anchoring Uganda’s medley relays in the recent past, will have the unfamiliar role of starting the 100m backstroke leg.

Her brother Tendo Mukalazi will do the breaststroke leg – about an hour after his 100m freestyle individual race.

Jesse Ssengonzi will do the butterfly leg – this should help him warm up further for his 100m butterfly individual race on Friday while Gloria Muzito anchors the relay with a chance to make her international debut for Uganda and also get a feel of the waters before her individual 100m free on Thursday.

For Muzito, it is a chance to further endear herself to the Ugandan fraternity after leaving at an early age to represent Sweden before returning last November.

Her return meant that Namutebi could not get an Olympic race at these Worlds as the former will swim in the 100m free and 50m free. Namutebi was left with the 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly – individual races she also did at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago last year.

Rules

But the opportunity to lead off the relay gives Namutebi a chance to have 100m backstroke (an Olympic race) results because World Aquatics swimming rule SW11.6 states that “all 50 metre and 100 metre splits shall be recorded for lead-off swimmers during relays and published in the official results.” Whether this rule will also be a determining factor in the order for Saturday’s mixed freestyle relay remains to be seen.

But, the rule could help Namutebi earn World Aquatics points that she could use to make a case for a second straight wild card slot to the Olympics after swimming at Tokyo 2020.

She also has the opportunity to go lower than Avice Meya’s national record of 1:10.24 – done at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey in 2022.

Record in offing

Meya also did the backstroke leg (1:10.68) in the medley relay when Uganda made its current record of 4:18.04 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022. Mukalazi handled the breaststroke (1:08.54) while Ambala Atuhaire, who did the open water competition at these Worlds, took the butterfly leg (59.29). Namutebi did freestyle (59.53).

The swimmers in the second half of the relay today are specialists in fly and free. Mukalazi has the breaststroke experience so Namutebi is probably the one that has the hardest job if they are to beat the national record in the mixed 4x100m medley relay.