International Judo Federation suspends Putin as honorary president

In this file photo taken on February 14, 2019 Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi. 

By  AFP

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sport's governing body announced on Sunday.
The conflict has entered a fourth day with Moscow ordering its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions", while the West responded late Saturday with sanctions that sought to cripple Russia's banking sector.
Ukrainian officials said 198 civilians, including three children, had been killed since Russia invaded early Thursday.

