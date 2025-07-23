ISA League: Vienna Titans, Kabojja gear up for clash

Just two points separate leaders Kabojja Warriors and Vienna Titans, after six matches, ahead of their meeting in the second edition of the International Schools Alumni League (ISAL) this weekend.

Last weekend at the International University of East Africa (IUEA) Sports Ground, Vienna recovered from a 1-0 loss to Tank Hill Titans to beat ISU (International School of Uganda) Leopards 5-3.

The result was also a show of resilience as ISU who had come unbeaten on the day, but had earlier fallen 4-2 to Harambe Stars, took an early lead.

Vienna - now on 13 points - fought back in the second half with striker Alvin Kagaba Kashilingi scoring a hat-trick plus Ryan Tanny and Andrew Mwine adding goals that completed a comeback which not only handed the Leopards their second loss of the day but also tightened the title race. Stefan Loro and Owiny scored for ISU.

"With three game weeks left to play, every match is a final now,” Vienna Titans coach LeeRoy Ssigombwe said.

Daniel Malong and Musa Kuel ensured Kabojja beat Taibah Olympians 2-1 before they fell 3-0 to Tank Hill Titans, who now have 10 points, in their second game last weekend.

ISA League - Match Day 5

Match A

Aga Khan 47z vs. Harambe

ISU Leopards vs. KISU Lions

World of Life Saints vs. Taibah Olympians

Aga Khan 47z vs. KISU Lions

Tank Hill Titans vs. World of Life Saints

Match B

Rainbow OGs vs. Tank Hill Titans

Kabojja Warriors vs. Vienna Titans

Taibah Spartans BYE

ISU Leopards vs. Kabojja Warriors

Taibah Spartans vs. Taibah Olympians