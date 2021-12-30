It’s party time for Dance Sport

There is more to actually dance about this year! It was a scene to behold as Ibrahim Kayiira (Bboy Pit Power) and Ronald Ndawula (Bboy Ndawula), appeared on stage at the 2021 WDSF World Breaking Championship on December 4, 2021 at Theatre de Chatelet in Paris, France.

The two were Uganda’s first ever representatives at the global showpiece in a championship held in the 1 vs 1 format for B-Girls and B-Boys. Barnabas Ssebuyungo, who heads operations at the federation in Uganda said: “DanceSport is making impressive progress, and we expect big things.”

The stroll in Paris was the highlight of Uganda DanceSport Federation’s (UDSF) activities following a series of regional events. DanceSport is gaining prominence because of its inclusion to the Olympics programme of 2024.

Breaking made its Olympic debut at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018. Following its outstanding success, breaking has been chosen to feature on the Paris 2024 Olympic schedule.

Dream

Team leader and Uganda DanceSport General Secretary Barnabas Ssebuyungo describes athletes’ struggles with full-time jobs and raising their own funds.

Ssebuyungo is pleading for more government resources and public recognition. Though Team Uganda’s encouraging outing in Paris proved they were “not that far off” in level, there is still a chasm in funds and backing.

The two Ugandan representatives at the World Games are already assured of tickets to the African Championships in January. But, there are no guarantees on attendance. The pair of the country’s highest-ranked B-boys returned from the Paris World Breaking Championships with new-found motivation.

The road to Paris 2024 is very long. To qualify as one of 16 countries sending a maximum of one B-boy and B-girl each to the Paris Olympics, the Uganda DanceSport Federation will need to whittle Ndawula, Kayiira and fellow local breakers at various domestic try-outs and competitions. He notes that after speaking to the WDSF judges, he found out that they care a lot more about musicality and having a good foundation.

Upon returning, Uganda’s sextet (four breakers and two staff), will be plotting their paths to Paris again. Should qualifying follow the format of the 2018 Youth Olympics, there will be continental qualifiers.

Awaiting debut

On The Brink. At the Paris 2024 Games, the breaking competition will comprise two events – one for men and one for women – where 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls will go face to face in spectacular solo battles.