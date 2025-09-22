Jaguar swimmers pick of the lot as swim league climaxes

Nine year old Aya Adams accumulated 156 points over the third edition of the Uganda Aquatics National Swimming League season, which started in February and climaxed last week at Rockwood Pool in Bweyogerere.

The feat helped the Aqua Akii swimmer finish ahead of the Sailfish trio of Audrey Nyonyintono (150), Denorah Natabi (148), and Nyla Musoke (132) in the 10 & Under girls' category that had at least 42 swimmers earning at least a point.

Jaguar, whose home also hosted these league events, had the best young boys, out of 54 that earned at least a point, with Austin Wanyama ranking top with 159 points and Ashley Kimuli in 4th with 104 points. But Aqua Akii's Tzion Tamale and Dolphins’ Maynard Mukisa came in between the duo with 140 and 115 points respectively.

11-12 years

Otters' Nisha Pearl Najjuma topped the 11-12 girls with 286 points with Silverfin Academy's Alba Ihunde following with 241.5 and Jaguar's Ashton Regina Suubi coming third with 228 points. Interestingly, Jaguar also had Adrianna Nabaggala (197.5) and Kiarah Mukyala (197) in the top six in 5th and 6th place. Dolphins' Jinan Nakato was 4th with 207 points while her twin Jehan Babirye had 184 points to finish 7th.

For the 11-12 boys, Torpedoes Elijah Ayesiga came top with 305 points. Sailfish's Jordan Musoke bagged a distant 218 points to finish ahead of the Silverfin trio of Kristian Bwisho (184), Jeremiah Ssempijja (173), and Ibrahim Lule (165).

13-14 years

Peyton Suubi and her Jaguar teammate Zara Mbanga topped the 13-14 girls with 295 points. The two extended their strength to the open women's events in which they were the top performers with 40 and 34 points respectively.

Dolphins had Mackayla Ssali (240) - also strong in open events with 30 points, Theresa Kikambi (208), and Crystal Ssemanda (143) in the top seven in positions 3rd, 4th, and 7th respectively in the 13-14 girls age group. Ozpreys' Gabriella Opolot and Gliders' Tyrah Muganzi (146) were 5th and 6th respectively.

Torpedoes' Jonathan Kaweesa (316), Black Panthers' Benjamin Ssali (241), and Elijah Mukisa (236) were on the 13-14 boys' podium.

15-16 years

Sailfish's Karen Mwangi (259) topped the 15-16 girls as she keeps enjoying life in a new age group this year. She was followed by Jaguar's Alexis Akol (238) and Gators' Sasha Vimbai (223). Gators had 5th-placed Paloma Kirabo (210) and Tasha Kisawuzi (58) in the top 10. Torpedoes' Ariella Katusiime (213) finished ahead of Kirabo in 4th while Hertz' Petra Atwongyeire (98), plus the Aqua Akii trio of Jenine Kimbe (76), Abigail Byatwike (70), and Aretha Kavulu (60) finished ahead of Kisawuzi.

Gators had five boys in the top 10 in the 15-16 age group. Just three points separated the top two Ethani Ssengooba (237) and Danie Rukundo (234). They were followed by Benjamin Lutaaya (215) and Emaad Kodet Tumusiime (117) while Shaun Murungi was 6th on 143 points behind Dolphins' Shadrach Mwebaze (148).

17 & Over

Jaguar's Brandy Nakimbugwe (226) topped the 17 & Over girls and was followed by Sailfish's Charlotte Sanford (180) and Silverfin's Esther Atto (118). Gators' Paralympian Husnah Kukundakwe was 4th with 112 points despite missing the final league meet.





Dolphins had three in the top 10 of the 17 and Over boys' category with leader Malcolm Nahamya (231 points), 6th-placed Pendo Kaumi (140), and 7th-placed Ian Aziku (135). Torpedoes' Kyle Kimuli (172) and Aqua Akii’s Carlton Musenze (159) points complete the podium. Sailfish's Mathew Mwase missed the podium by a point while Gators' Jordan Chrighton was 5th with 149 points. Musenze topped the boys' open events with 34 points and was followed by Lutaaya, 16, on 31 points, plus 14 year old Elijah Mukisa and Chrighton who tied on 26 points.

10 & Under

G: Aya Adams (Aqua Akii) - 156 points

B: Austin Wanyama (Jaguar) - 159

11-12

G: Nisha Pearl Najjuma (Otters) - 286

B: Elijah Ayesiga (Torpedoes) - 305

13-14

G: Peyton Suubi, Zara Mbanga (Jaguar) - 295

B: Jonathan Kaweesa (Torpedoes) - 316

15-16

G: Karen Mwangi (Sailfish) - 259

B: Ethani Ssengooba (Gators) - 237

17 & Over

G: Brandy Nakimbugwe (Jaguar) - 226