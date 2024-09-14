Jets fumble Pursuit Match 10 lead

Jets arguably have the best individuals in the Pursuit Swim League.

That can be depicted in the nine personal bests (PB) which got them 200 scores in last Friday’s Match 10 of the league at British School of Kampala (BSK).

But they always struggle to turn that individual brilliance into team effort and last Friday exposed as much as they let Colts, which had just four PBs, pull through all the way to the top in the relays.

The five points on the night propelled Colts to 34 points, closing the gap between them and leaders Talons to just one point from four. Talons managed only two on the night.

The closeness in the table sets us up for an edge-on-the-seat end to the season as Colts battle to make it two titles back to back while Talons look for the third title in the fourth season.

The dynamics could, however, change again if Colts struggle again in the school term that should be on by the time the league returns in a fortnight.

Jets’ four points helped push them to 30 overall points and helped them unshackle from the tie between them and Astros, whose three points on the night pushed them to 29.

Flames’ struggles continue to bite as they are a distant eight points behind with just 21.

Overall Standings

Talons – 35

Colts – 34

Jets – 30

Astros – 29

Flames – 21

Match 10

Colts – 5 points

Jets – 4

Astros – 3

Talons – 2