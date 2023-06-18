Jets go joint top

It is safe to say Sonia Mwere and Elijah Wamala are in commendable form for Jets in the Pursuit Swim League as they both pulled off personal bests in their races last Friday at British School of Kampala (BSK), Muyenga.

The performances that the two have been churning out week after week is music to coach Erick Kisero's ears as there are just about 10 days left until the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Inter Club Competitions.

But also because the duo was seen as a deadly combination when the drafts for the third season of this League were made in January and they are now showing it after struggling to live up to the billing in the first days.

On Friday, Wamala cut time in his 50m butterfly while Mwere cut in the 50m backstroke to give their side a head start of 100 match scores. At that point, after two events, only Talons and Colts had managed to put points on table but they were just a paltry 20 scores apiece.

All teams did better when it came to the freestyle events as Jets and Flames scored 120 while Talons and Colts put up 100. Astros had 80.

From there, Jets felt they had an unassailable lead and they consolidated it with two wins in the 8*25m freestyle and butterfly relays.

Those five match points have now propelled them joint top of the table, alongside Talons, with 43 points in 13 matches.

Both sides have to watch their backs as Flames are also returning to form and are just a point behind on 42.

PURSUIT SWIM LEAGUE

Overall Standings

Talons, Jets - 43

Flames -42

Colts -40

Astros -27