Jets swim to top of Pursuit League

Jets recent form has paid off as they find themselves on top of the Pursuit Swim League.

The Sonia Mwere and Elijah Wamala-led team did not even have to engage top gear in Match 14 last Friday to get to the top. But it has been a culmination of good performance over the past three match days and a bit of collapse in form from Talons.

Jets came second last Friday behind an exceptional Colts, who accumulated 380 scores from the six events of the night to achieve the five match points.

But Jets were first let off by Talons in the 6*50m breaststroke relay, the penultimate event of the night. Before the relay, Talons had 260 scores while Jets had 300.

The former were strongly expected to win but they got distracted by Colts. They let their big guns George Bageya and Abigail Mwagale battle with Colts Adriel Lumu and Ethan Kalungi respectively.

It gave them a good lead but Leah Kavuma, in the end, was not as strong a finisher as Colts' Liora Lumu. So it felt like in settling for second there, Talons had conceded 10 scores and allowed Jets to keep a 20 points difference ahead of the final relay where the latter were favourites.

Talons were second favourites but were again played. Blessing Kaitesi went in second after Bageya for them to battle Mwere but did not keep up.

That prompted Mwagale to go second and make up the distance, which she duly did. But the gap she created was not enough for Kobusingye to keep Wamala at bay in such a race. And to make matters worse, Flames pipped Talons to second place too.

The swimmers, however, will have to set the five-team rivalries aside to compete as Altona Swim Club at the Uganda Swimming Federation Inter-Club Championships due this weekend at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli.

PURSUIT SWIM LEAGUE

Overall Standings

Jets -47

Talons- 46

Colts -45

Flames -44

Astros -28