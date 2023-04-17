Jets' Wamala causing headaches for rivals

Elijah Wamala's individual score of 100 on a night that did not click for the other top guns propelled Jets to first place in Match 10 of the Pursuit Swim League held last Friday at British School of Kampala (BSK) Muyenga.

He clocked 29.96 seconds for a new personal best (PB) in the 50m freestyle to add to the 40 points collected by his junior teammates Jowella Kirabo (42.98) and Nailah Nakitto (42.50) in the 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke PB challenges respectively.

Wamala then led the charge to collect the maximum 50 scores from the 8*25m backstroke relay and 40 scores from each of the 8*25m freestyle and and fly relays.

His captain Sonia Mwere explained that the "relays were easier because it was just eight swimmers unlike when they are more or less."

Jets have struggled with some of the slowest young swimmers when the relays stretch to 12 participants while the relays that require four or six swimmers are usually defined by fine margins.

However, when quizzed on why it was a tough night for other teams, Talons captain Abigail Mwagale said "Jets had Elijah in good form."

Talons actually collected 20 scores more than Jets in the PB challenges but struggled in the relays.

Colts who had the same 150 scores from the relays as Jets, had performed abysmally in the PB challenge while almost nothing clicked for both Astros and Flames, who suffered two disqualifications in the backstroke and breaststroke relays.