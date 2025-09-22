Jubilee Nairobi to race for children’s mobility

The 2025 edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race due October 5 at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium will focus on promoting physical mobility for children and protecting the environment, two causes that are central to the race’s philosophy of advancing freedom, sponsors said.

The event is a joint venture between Jubilee Insurance and the Grand Nairobi Bike Race (GNBR).

Since its inception in 2021, the race has grown into a competitive platform for cyclists and a powerful advocacy platform for physical activity, wellbeing and environmental conservation.

Freedom in health, sponsors and organisers said, means ensuring that children can move, play, and live without limitations, while freedom for the future demands that society protect and restore the environment the children will inherit.

Dorcus Kuhimbisa, the Jubilee Life Insurance chief operations officer, said by supporting mobility and environmental stewardship, the race demonstrates that freedom is not only about cycling, but also about creating healthier, more sustainable lives and communities for future generations.

“The Jubilee Live Free Race has grown from a local event into a regional initiative that uses sport to unite people and promote health, wellbeing, and social good. We look forward to the positive impact this edition will have on participants and the wider community,” Kuhimbisa said during the event's launch at Sanyuka Restaurant, Lubiri Gardens, in Mengo.

Proceeds of the event will be used to buy prosthetic limbs for children with physical disability.

“We want those children to be able to enjoy life like their nondisabled colleagues. That’s to show our commitment to not just living but living free,” Kuhimbisa said.

Likewise, Jubilee will encourage the establishment of green spaces in schools as a symbol of commitment to conserving the environment.

Over 3,500 cyclists from more than 20 countries are expected to grace the event which will feature categories like the Main Race (75km), Black Mamba (45km), Para Cycling (45km), Family Fun Ride (15km), and Kiddie Race (1 km).

A total of Shs108m in cash prizes and in-kind recognitions await the winners across competitive categories.

Last year, 2024 Paris Olympian Charles Kagimu won the 60km Main Race, beating 471 riders in 01 hour 17 minutes 05 seconds.

In the 45km Black Mamba category, three Ugandans took the first five positions, with Aziz Ssempijja bagging gold.

Again, Dawson Ssenabulya got silver as he did in 2023.

This time around, Team Uganda, whose travel will be funded with Shs30m courtesy of Jubilee, will hope for an even more commanding presence on the podium. Registration ends September 29.

BRIEFLY

When: October 5

Where: Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Entry deadline: September 29

CATEGORIES

Main Race (75km)

Black Mamba (45km)

Para Cycling (45km)

Family Fun Ride (15km)