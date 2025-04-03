Kabaka birthday run route unchanged

Runners preparing for the Kabaka Birthday Run can look forward to a familiar journey, as organizers have confirmed the route will remain unchanged.

Starting inside Lubiri, the 5km mass run guides participants along Kabakanjagala Road (Royal Mile), showcasing the iconic connection between the King's Palace and Bulange.

The route continues along Kisingiri Road, merging onto Albert Cook Road towards Bakuli Traffic lights. A right turn at the historic Old Kampala Mosque leads onto Mwanga II Road, bringing runners back to the finish within Lubiri.

The 10km race takes runners along Kabakanjagala Road to Willis Road, near the iconic Namirembe Cathedral.

The route continues via Balintuma Road to Nakulabye traffic lights, then along Hoima Road, offering a glimpse of the historic Kasubi Royal Tombs.

Runners turn onto Kimera Road towards Makerere University's western gate, joining Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road. A right turn at Makerere Hill Road traffic lights leads onto Makerere Hill Road and then Gaddafi Road, connecting at the Gaddafi Mosque until runners cross the finish line.

At 7:00 am, the 21km half marathon commences, mirroring the 10km route until Makerere Hill Road. From there, runners venture onto Hajji Musa Kasule Road and Kira Road, navigating a turn at Kira Road traffic lights onto Lugogo By-pass.

A detour at Kati Kati leads them towards Upper Kololo, where they'll experience breathtaking views of the newly renovated Kololo Independence Park and the lush Uganda Golf Club.

They continue via Acacia and Kafu Road, accessed through Yusuf Lule Road, before proceeding to Lumumba Avenue and a final stretch along Gaddafi Road via Gaddafi Mosque to the finish line.

The fastest 5km runners will be expected in 30 to 40 minutes while the 10km runners can return to Lubiri in about 55 minutes to 1 hour and 15 minutes. The 21km race might be completed in roughly 21 hour 55 minutes to 2 hours for men while women could finish in around 2 hours 11 minutes to 2 hours 20 minutes.

A time capsule

This run offers a unique historical experience, transporting you through Buganda's rich heritage.

Starting from the revered 140-year-old Mengo Palace, also known as the Lubiri which sits on 200 acres, runners will be able to see the administrative and commercial hub of the kingdom, Masengere House and the birthplace of Christianity in Buganda Namirembe Cathedral.

The cathedral is the oldest Anglican Cathedral in Uganda. Its history is closely linked to the history of the Buganda Kingdom. The land it stands on was provided by the Kabaka Muteesa I in the 1870s.

As they pass the Kasubi Tombs, a sacred site for the Baganda, runners will behold the architectural marvel of Muzibu-Azaala-Mpanga. The UNESCO world heritage site since 2001 has four royal tombs for Muteesa I (1835–1884), Mwanga II (1867–1903), Daudi Chwa II (1896–1939) and Sir Edward Muteesa II (1924–1969).

Makerere University, another iconic feature in Buganda’s history is along the route. A national pride, the land on which the oldest university in East Africa sits, was donated by the Buganda King Kabaka Daudi Chwa II in the early 1920s for the establishment of the initial technical college.

Along the way is the historical epicenter of Kampala, where Captain Frederick Lugard planted the flag of the Imperial British East Africa Company, the Gaddafi Mosque.

Runners will be inspired through the heroic journey at Kololo Independence Park, a landmark of Ugandan history where independence was celebrated in 1962, and the final resting place of national heroes Ignatius Kangave Musaazi and Prof. Yusuf Lule Kironde.

Kabaka Birthday Run

Date: Sunday April 6, 2025

Distance: 5km, 10km and half marathon (21km)

Fee: Shs20,000

Registration centres: Airtel Service centres (Ben Kiwanuka, Thobani Building – Kampala Road, New Taxi Park), Bulange Mengo and Airtel Money – *185*99#

Time: 21km -7am, 10km -7:10am and 5km -7:20am