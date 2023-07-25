Kabuye happy to redeem self in Fukuoka

Adnan Kabuye had his moment of fame with his unbelieving face plastered on the screen immediately after topping Heat 3 of the men’s 50m butterfly, in 26.54 seconds, on Sunday morning at the ongoing World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

It was a moment that Ugandan swimming needed after a lukewarm start to the championships. Kabuye had swum last week in the 5km open water competition but he and female teammate Swagiah Mubiru did not cross the finish line. Their colleague Hayyan Kisitu crossed but 21 minutes after the allowed time.

Kabuye’s personal best going into yesterday’s race was 27.23 from the 2021 Africa Championships in Ghana. Swimming in lane three, one feared he would struggle to find a pace setter to propel him to a new PB but the 20 year old clearly had his mind in on the clock.

“I am happy that I was able to represent my country well and for that I want to thank my coach Muzafaru (Muwanguzi) for the preparations made to help me and coach Tonnie (Kasujja) as well for working with me here in Japan,” Kabuye, who ranked 70th out of 92 swimmers with 3.80 seconds off the top time from France’s Maxime Grousset (22.74), said

Before Kabuye’s moment Tara Naluwoza Kisawuzi had managed a 1:09.69 to open her 100m fly long course file. The 14 year old was in the slow heat one, topped by Armenia’s Varsenik Manucharyan with 1:02.41, for her 100m fly long course debut in which she ranked 48th out of 49 swimmers.

“I expected to do what I did but I am waiting for my 50m fly (on Friday) to hopefully break my PB,” Kisawuzi said in the aftermath of her race, where she did 31.73 in the 50m then 37.96 on the back end 50m.

Kabuye, on the other hand, was worried for his form and fitness when he left Uganda almost a fortnight ago but he seems to have benefitted from training for a while in Fukuoka.

Those fears were partly justified when he clocked 1:05.57 in the 100m backstroke, where the aim was to beat his 1:04.77 PB from last year’s Cana Zone IV Championships in Zambia.

