Kabuye happy to return to World Championships

Adnan Kabuye hopes for a better show this time when he returns to the World Swimming Championships stage in Fukuoka Japan this week.

Last year, at his bow in Budapest - Hungary, the swimmer missed his 100m freestyle and was microseconds off the 29.58 seconds 50m backstroke personal best (PB) he set in the 2019 World Junior Championships in the same city.

He also attempted the 5km open water swim at Lupa Beach but despite persevering to complete the distance, he and Karimah Katemba did not finish in the stipulated time.

He returns wiser and more experienced after about 10 months in the USA, where he is studying.

“I am always happy to represent my country and I am putting in the work to see that I get in Japan in the best shape possible,” Kabuye told Daily Monitor during the June 30 to July 2 Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Championships in Kampala.

At the nationals, Kabuye also had more wake up calls from his competitors especially Raphael Sine and Steve Magera with whom they represent Gators and Dolphins new senior swimmer on the block Tendo Kaumi.

Kabuye beat them in 50m breaststroke (32.67) and 100m free (54.74), but kicked a rail and stopped in the 50m backstroke. He was also stunned by Kaumi; in the 100m backstroke (1:01.59) by 14 microseconds, 50m fly (27.51) by 21 microseconds, 50m free by 18 microseconds and by Sine (1:01.79) in the 100m butterfly by over a second.

All to do

The consolation for the 20 year old swimmer, however, was that he could do better as the times posted throughout the nationals were way off his PBs.

“I have been a bit rusty because we have been off-season since March. But I am up for the challenge,” he said looking at the amount of work he had to put in immediately after the nationals. In fact, he was back to training at his club’s base Elite Gym and Swim, Ntinda on July 3.

In Fukuoka, Kabuye will again try to lower his 50m back PB. Then he will attempt the 50m fly, where his PB is 27.23 posted at the Africa Championships in Ghana in 2021.

He will also be part of the 4*50m freestyle relay and will likely take the backstroke leg in the 4*50m medley relay, where Tendo Mukalazi is likely to follow in breaststroke leg as the girls Tara Kisawuzi and Kirabo Namutebi handle the fly and freestyle.

Towards the end of the Championships, he will join Hayyan Kisitu (of Dolphins) and female teammate Swagiah Mubiru in the open water competition.

Kabuye at a glance

Name: Adnan Kabuye

Date of birth: September 8, 2002

Club: Gators

Top Championships: World Champs 2022 (open water), World Juniors 2019, Africa Champs (2021, 2018