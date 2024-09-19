Kadondi eager to better herself in Nottingham Forest

She Cranes defender Faridah Kadondi will cherish her moments at new English Super Netball League outfit Nottingham Forest when the 2025 – 2026 season starts but her focus remains on growing and bettering her skills.

Kandondi surprised many after being included on the Nottingham Forest squad for the relaunched 2025 season last week.

Well aware of the crème de la crème in the English league, Kadondi who has over the years evolved and honed her skills through different coaches says she has lots of lessons to learn.

“I am going to be playing in one of the powerful leagues in the world, playing against outstanding players including those I have always admired on screen. It will be tough but the competition will help me become better at what I do,” Kadondo said.

The towering defender first had a one month stint at Malaysian Perak Phoenix last year before she was spotted and signed by Step out Seven agency early this year that has seen her fulfill the dream of playing in the English National Super League.

The relaunched league

Nottingham Forest will be having their first season in the National Super League after England Netball decided to rebuild and re-launch the league with ambition to make the most competitive, commercially vibrant and captivating professional netball league in the world.

This may be an advantage to the likes of Kadondi who have landed opportunities due to new teams hunting for talents, but some players whose teams are not part of the new league are yet to find opportunities.

Previously the league had ten teams but eight successful ones, including six existing and two new entities will grace the relaunched league.

In the new league, squad sizes have also reduced to ten to ensure clubs are competitive and talented players are distributed.

Players’ salaries will also increase and the league has introduced a new salary cap to ensure that players are remunerated in a more even and transparent way.

According to the league organisers, this is the first step on the road to professionalizing the sport and creating real career opportunities in netball.