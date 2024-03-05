Kafumbe’s return highlight of USF League

John Kafumbe returned like he never left.

The 17-year-old missed an entire year of swimming to recover from a shoulder injury. On his return, he got an entire arena applauding on its feet as he sank the 800m freestyle record at Smil Pool, Bweyogerere last Saturday.

“The tendons in my shoulder had inflamed because of overuse and I missed a lot of sets but as the year progressed, I continued to get better and the swimming groove came back,” Kafumbe shared.

It was not an easy race. While Kafumbe was away, Heer Usadadiya, 14, grew fast as a long distance swimmer and it was always going to be fascinating watching them swim alongside each other. Not for competition because Kafumbe’s entry time was 9:02.03 – some 25 seconds faster than his younger compatriot. But this was to establish how much Kafumbe had lost or gained over the past one year and also because both swimmers are so consistent with their application they can make such a long distance swim the event of the competition.

Kafumbe had to get away early. A competition a fortnight ago in Nairobi County had helped to prepare him mentally and “show that I could still compete with other people and gauge my times so I could come here prepared”.

Kafumbe was in control from the dive and from just the first 100m, it became clear that he was chasing a national record. In the end, he lowered his entry time to 8:58.51. The chasing Usadadiyah also went a new personal best 9:22.53 while Isaiah Kuc, 14, was also inspired to 9:23.72.

“Before the race, I am not going to lie, I was nervous, I had some doubts but I kept going and I am just happy I could swim. I believe I did well and this is just a step to do better in the future.”

The race was not the last we saw of Usadadiya and Isaiah going neck-to-neck. The latter earned a quick comeback taking the 50m backstroke in their 13-14 age group 31.07. Usadadiya had 31.17 while Emaad Tumusiime chasing them clocked 31.99.

Overall, in the 15-16 boys, age group, Pendo Kaumi’s 50m back sub-30 (29.70) was impressive

Kuc established himself as the fastest 200m butterfly swimmer with a 2:27.55. He met Usadadiya again on Sunday in the 200m free with the latter winning with a 2:05.91 while Kuc clocked 2:06.92.

Impressive Suubi

Jaguar girls Zara Mbanga (11-12) and Peyton Suubi (13-14) will also be happy that their respective 2:44.09 and 2:46.15 ranked higher than Tara Kisawuzi’s 2:50.29 in the 200m fly. Suubi also had an impressive final kick to beat Paloma Kirabo in their age group’s 200m free with a 2:21.48 – 32 microseconds faster than Kirabo.

Another impressive contest of the League came in the 15-16 100m individual medley when Ethani Ssengooba’s underwater prowess kept him within touching distance of Pendo. Eventually, Pendo pulled clear in the freestyle leg to win 1:03.89 while Ssengooba touched at 1:06.08.

Pendo’s brother Tendo also had an impressive 1:01.65 and could do the IM under a minute in the near future.