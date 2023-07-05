Kagawa lived for facts, debates

For the many, or few, who knew Peter Cole Kagawa, the biggest memory they must have of him is his penchant for an argument.

The radio presenter at UBC, particular Butebo FM which targets eastern Uganda, died yesterday following a three-year battle against leukemia.

Kagawa was 40. There was a minute’s silence in his honour at the one-day symposium held by Fufa at Njeru technical centre.

It’s that character and consistent demand to put his views across that earned him a lot of attention by the Fufa president Moses Magogo.

His social media handle was often filled with extreme praise for the things he loved – Argentine football greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

To that, he added Argentina, Spanish side Barcelona and SC Villa. Then, his ridicule was reserved for Uganda Cranes coach Micho Srehojevic among others.

“Kagawa was a small body who loved debates. We always disagreed but he always put forward his views,” Magogo said.

“He told me in 2017 that Micho wouldn’t qualify Uganda for Afcon. Then when Micho did, he said he wouldn’t qualify again,” he added.

Joining UBC in 2008, Kagawa ran a program titled ‘Tukyese’ from midnight to 6am. He was a stickler for facts and often corrected mistakes, including the grammatical ones.

“This shift means that few at UBC knew him for he walked in long after many had left and ended his shift much earlier than many of us even woke up,” John Barnes Ssentamu said.

Adding that; “But when he came around during the day, he stayed around that circular building and even when this happened once in a while, for people like me that he had gotten so close would remind you of either a factual or English grammar mistake you made months ago. A very funny guy. Hard to like by those that feared criticism but personally liked him.”