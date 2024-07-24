Kagimu, Muzito to carry Uganda’s flag in Paris

The Paris Olympics will gain full attention of the Ugandan audience and global fraternity at large with the quadrennial Games’ opening ceremony on Friday.

And, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), through Team Uganda's chef de mission Moses Mwase, announced swimmer Gloria Muzito and cyclist Charles Kagimu will be the country’s flag bearers on the colourful evening at the Jardins du Trocadéro.

For over a century, carrying a national flag at the Olympics has been a prestigious thing in any athlete’s career. “I’m going to Paris!” Muzito said in a recent post via Instagram.

“A dream becoming a reality. Thanks to all that have helped me get this far and for the continuous support!” the Florida State University student Muzito, who will compete in the women’s 100m freestyle, went on.

Together with Muzito, African Games’ men’s road race champion Kagimu will jointly lead the Ugandan contingent during the march. Uganda qualified 25 competitors for the Paris Games but only four will be present.

US-based rower Kathleen Noble and swimmer Jesse Ssengonzi are the other athletes who will be at the ceremony. A majority of Uganda’s group will comprise officials including coaches like rowing’s Batenda Nakisozi and Tony Kasujja of swimming.

There will also be UOC officials like president Donald Rukare, general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru, Mwase and administrator Elijah Njawuzi among others.

Some government officials like sports minister Hon. Peter Ogwang and National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary Dr. Patrick Ogwel complete that cast, marching along River Seine.

Muzito’s selection makes her the fourth swimmer in a row to carry Uganda’s flag on the opening day of the Olympics.

Women’s 50m freestyle swimmer Kirabo Namutebi and boxer Shadir Musa Bwogi shared the flag inside an empty National Stadium at the Tokyo 2020 Games on July 23, 2021.

And at the Rio Games, men’s 50m freestyle swimmer Joshua Tibatemwa carried the flag in the Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro on August 5, 2016 in Brazil’s capital Rio de Janeiro.

At the London 2012 Games, swimmer Ganzi Mugula, who later competed in the men’s 50 freestyle event, did the similar honours in front of Queen Elizabeth II at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012.

Boxing has had a hat-trick of opening ceremony duties with Muhamed Kizito, Joseph Lubega and Ronald Serugo carrying on the roles from the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Games in Australia, Greece and China respectively.

But, for the first time ever, the Olympics’ opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to open the Games with an estimated 1.5 billion people watching on television.

A part of that global viewership will be at a grand ceremony in Kampala to be held by the Embassy of France in Uganda with Ambassador H.E Xavier Sticker as the main host.

Jardins du Trocadéro is an open space in Paris, bound by the wings of the Palais de Chaillot to the northwest and to the southeast by Seine and the Pont d'Iéna at the Place de Varsovie, with the Eiffel Tower on the opposite bank of the Seine.

2024 OLYMPICS NOTEBOOK

Host city: Paris, France

City Hosting: 3rd (1900, 1924, 2024)

Motto: Ouvrons grand les Jeux (Games wide open)

Events: 329 in 32 sports

Dates: Jul 26 - Aug 11, 2024

Team Uganda Contingent: 25 competitors

UOC Sponsors: Nile Special, Plascon, Sanlam, UTB, French Embassy in Uganda

Opening Ceremony: Jardins du Trocadéro and the Seine

Closing Ceremony: Stade de France

CAST OF UGANDA’S OLYMPICS FLAG BEARERS

TOKYO 2020

Flag bearers (opening): Kirabo Namutebi (swimming), Shadiri Bwogi (boxing)

Flag bearer (closing): Peruth Chemutai (athletics)

RIO 2016

Flag bearer (opening): Joshua Tibatemwa (swimming)

LONDON 2012

Flag bearer (opening): Ganzi Mugula (swimming)

BEIJING 2008

Flag bearer (opening): Ronald Serugo (boxing)

Flag bearer (closing): Edwin Ekiring (badminton)

ATHENS 2004

Flag bearer (opening): Joseph Lubega (boxing)

SYDNEY 2000

Flag bearer (opening): Muhamed Kizito (boxing)

ATLANTA 1996

Flag bearer (opening): Mary Musoke (table tennis)

BARCELONA 1992

Flag bearer (opening): Fred Muteweta (boxing)

SEOUL 1988

Flag bearer (opening): Patrick Lihanda (boxing)

LOS ANGELES 1984

Flag bearer (opening): Ruth Kyalisima (athletics)

TEAM UGANDA TO PARIS 2024 GAMES

Athletics: Tarsis Orogot (200m), Tom Dradriga (800m), Oscar Chelimo (5000m), Jacob Kiplimo (5000m & 10000m), Joshua Cheptegei (5000m & 10000m), Martin Magengo Kiprotich (10000m), Leonard Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa and Andrew Rotich Kwemoi (All Marathon), Halimah Nakaayi (800m), Winnie Nanyondo (1500m), Sarah Chelangat (5000m & 10000m), Joy Cheptoyek (5000m & 10000m), Belinda Chemutai & Esther Chebet (5000m), Annet Chemengich Chelangat (10000m), Peruth Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, and Rebecca Chelangat (All Marathon)

Cycling: Charles Kagimu (Men’s Road Race)

Rowing: Kathleen Grace Noble (Women’s Single Sculls)

Swimming: Gloria Muzito (100m Freestyle), Jesse Ssengonzi (100m Butterfly)

TEAM UGANDA COACHES

Cycling: Ssaka Bukenya (tentative)

Rowing: Prof. James Martinez, Batenda Nakisozi

Swimming: Tony Kasujja