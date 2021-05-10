Kagimu stellar ride in Tour du Rwanda finale
Monday May 10 2021
Charles Kagimu, the only Ugandan who participated in the 2021 Tour du Rwanda, finished ninth in the final stage in Kigali yesterday.
The Team Bike Aid rider finished the 75.3km race just 29 seconds behind Spanish Cristián Rodríguez, who won the stage in 2:05.06 secs.
It was also the Ugandan’s best performance in the Tour, where he finished 26th overall, with a cumulative time 23:08:54, 16.04 minutes behind winner Rodriguez of Team Total Direct Energie (22:49:51).
After Stage Five, Kagimu was ranked 10th among the best young cyclists with a cumulative time of 16:59:56 hours.
He will rue marginally missing out on UCI points, but the lad who entered his first Tour to just gain experience, has reasons to believe in the future.
Kagimu’s Results
Stage 1 115.6km 54th
Stage 2 120.5km 33rd
Stage 3 171.5km 34th
Stage 4 123.9km 40th
Stage 5 149.3km 14th
Stage 6 152.6km 33rd
Stage 7 4.5km 25th
Stage 8 75.3km 9th
assemugabi@ug.nationmedia.com