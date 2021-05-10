Kagimu stellar ride in Tour du Rwanda finale

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Charles Kagimu, the only Ugandan who participated in the 2021 Tour du Rwanda, finished ninth in the final stage in Kigali yesterday.

The Team Bike Aid rider finished the 75.3km race just 29 seconds behind Spanish Cristián Rodríguez, who won the stage in 2:05.06 secs.

It was also the Ugandan’s best performance in the Tour, where he finished 26th overall, with a cumulative time 23:08:54, 16.04 minutes behind winner Rodriguez of Team Total Direct Energie (22:49:51).

After Stage Five, Kagimu was ranked 10th among the best young cyclists with a cumulative time of 16:59:56 hours.

He will rue marginally missing out on UCI points, but the lad who entered his first Tour to just gain experience, has reasons to believe in the future.

Kagimu’s Results

Stage 1 115.6km 54th

Stage 2 120.5km 33rd

Stage 3 171.5km 34th

Stage 4 123.9km 40th

Stage 5 149.3km 14th

Stage 6 152.6km 33rd

Stage 7 4.5km 25th

Stage 8 75.3km 9th



