Kajumba hopes for better show in netball league

Kajumba aims for the net as Sandra Nambirige attempts to block her during their league encounter on Saturday. PHOTO | ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Regina Nalujja  &  Precious Ampeire

What you need to know:

  • Kajumba who makes her debut in the national netball league this season  after replacing aging Annet Nakiwu dreams of joining the national team the she Cranes.

UPDF goal shooter Agnes Kajumba is not about to give up after her team fell to a more resilient KCCA  side by 74 -39 in the opening fixture of the second round of the netball league on Saturday.

