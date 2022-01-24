Kajumba hopes for better show in netball league

UPDF goal shooter Agnes Kajumba is not about to give up after her team fell to a more resilient KCCA side by 74 -39 in the opening fixture of the second round of the netball league on Saturday.

Kajumba who finished third among the top scorers with 269 goals in the first round of the league says despite the dismal show, they are ready to work as a team to see that they win their next fixtures.

They are ready to see that their midfield improves in ball handling as well as manage to maneuver through their opponents’ defence so as to shoot more.

“We want to improve our coordination to see that our players reach the shooting circle and garner us more goals,” Kajumba told Daily Monitor.

“This season we have not performed well due to absence of some of our top players but we are sure to keep ourselves in the league.”

Kajumba who makes her debut in the national netball league this season after replacing aging Annet Nakiwu dreams of joining the national team the she Cranes.

She started playing netball while a student at St Juliana High School and later Wagwa Secondary School in Kalungu before she joined the Uganda Institute of Allied Health and Management Sciences in Mulago where she has also been taking part in netball competitions.

Now that she has completed her studies in medicine, Kajumba is ready to give more time into training to better her skills.

“I am not about to give up on my netball dream. I will be able to juggle between netball and work,” she said.

The UPDF shooter also dreams of playing professional netball and she looks up to shooters Mary Nuba and Peace Proscovia who are currently plying their trade in the English topflight.

Saturday Results

KCCA 74 - 39 UPDF

NIC 61 - 39 Police

Weyonje 81 - 20 KBK

National Netball League standings

Team P W D L DF Pts

1.NIC 10 9 1 0 287 19

2.Prisons 10 9 0 1 205 18

3.Wenjoye 10 8 0 2 166 16

4.KCCA 9 6 1 2 180 13

5.Police 10 4 0 6 5 8

6.UCU 9 4 0 5 -15 8

7.Luweero 9 4 0 5 -18 8

8.UPDF 10 2 0 8 -162 4

9.KBK 9 1 0 8 -311 2