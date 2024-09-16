Kampala Vicariate win Martyrs’ crown

Joshua Ajalu stuck out like his unusually long legs, as he sprinted with a Usain Bolt stubbornness to win the Men’s 100m race but his dominant victory did not win his Entebbe Vicariate the overall title at the Uganda Martyrs at 60 Sports Gala.

Instead, it’s Kampala Vicariate who took the prestigious title. Following an action-packed day at the Yes Centre in Nsambya, on Saturday night, Entebbe, Kampala and Wakiso tied on 40 points from different sports including the athletics, ludo, sack race, and bottle filling, among others. But the tiebreaker was determined by who gathered more points in the three major sports: football, netball and volleyball.

There, Kampala had 21 points, beating Wakiso on 16 and Entebbe on 12 to lift the youth championship organised by the Archdiocese of Kampala to commemorate 60 years since the 22 Catholic Martyrs were canonised by Pope Paul VI at the St. Peter's Basilica in Rome in 1964.

As Kampala’ red army jumped into wild celebrations, some Wakiso players and fans were heard grumbling. They were right to feel cheated. They should have edged the opposition after beating Kampala in tug of war. But the rope broke at the end of the struggle. After a cordial argument, the umpire cancelled the result. The race was supposed to be repeated after an entertaining football match that ended goalless between Mitala-Maria and Wakiso. But Wakiso refused to play Kampala again in tug of war again, arguing that "if a ball bursts after crossing the goal line, is the goal cancelled?”

Meanwhile, Kampala also refused to concede defeat or to play any other opponent. Of course there was no video assistant referee to find out whether the rope broke before or after Wakiso overpowered Kampala. When both sides failed to agree, the entire discipline was cancelled, which eventually resulted in the tie on points.

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop Kampala from emerging champions after emerging second in volleyball, and netball and going unbeaten in football.

Wakiso had a formidable team that should have won the tug of war duel but the rope broke as they defeated Kampala.

“We are very delighted for emerging champions. It isn’t an accident, it’s a product of hard work of the entire team and the leadership. We started the preps at the lowest level until we chose the best team to represent the vicariate,” said Benjamin Ssenkubuge, one who played tug of war from Nakulabye Parish.

“But above all, we are happy to meet with our fellow Catholic youths from other vicariates across the archdiocese.”

Julius Mutyaba, the chief organising committee attributed the event’s success to a dedicated team and the funders like Centenary Bank and assured the youths to continue the event next year, as many wished.

Fr. Joseph Sserunjogi, the Rector of St. Mbaaga's seminary and Grace Tugume, the new patron, thanked the Catholic youths for their discipline, competitiveness and fair play.

SELECT CHAMPIONS

Football: Kampala

Volleyball: Wakiso

Netball: Entebbe

Short Relay (Boys): Kampala

Short Relay (Girls): Wakiso

100m (Boys): Entebbe

100m (Girls): Entebbe

OVERALL STANDINGS

Kampala: 40 points

Wakiso 40 points

Entebbe 40 points