Kasarani puts Kisawuzi in good stead for Riyadh

Tara Naluwoza Kisawuzi's decision to compete at the October 16-19 Africa Zone III Swimming Championships at Kasarani, Nairobi gave her good preparation for the November 7-21 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Kisawuzi, who is usually involved in butterfly races, will have the most events in a team of four as she is entered in: 50m butterfly, 50m and 100m freestyle, plus 50m backstroke, and will also be involved in the mixed relays.

She travels to Riyadh with Gloria Muzito - a freestyle specialist, Jesse Ssengonzi - also a butterfly specialist, and Tendo Mukalazi who is an all-rounder.

If Uganda chooses to do the mixed 4x100m medley relay, coach Tonnie Kasujja will most likely ask Kisawuzi to take one for the team and get them started in the backstroke leg. That is why coming down from her base in South Africa to compete in many events and help Uganda fight for points, as the lone swimmer in the 17 and Over girls' age group, at Kasarani was so important for her in terms of preparation and not just for the country to retain the Zone III country.

Right motivation

In Kenya, Kisawuzi won seven gold medals for Uganda in the 200m fly (2:57.99), 200m backstroke (2:46.95), 200m breaststroke (3:13.55), 200m freestyle (2:21.15), 200m individual medley (2:47.86), 100m backstroke (1:13.91), and 50m fly (30.05) to top the age group.

She also got silver in the 50m breaststroke (37.40), 100m free (1:01.45), 100m breast (1:29.42), and 50m free (27.99) - all behind Kenya's Duini Caffini.

The 17 year old also combined with Rahmah Nakasule, Peyton Suubi, and Paloma Kirabo for gold in the 15 and over girls' 4x100m free relay and silver in the 4x50m free relay. Kisawuzi and Kirabo also combined with Mathew Mwase and Pendo Kaumi for silver in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay.

Kisawuzi could have had nine gold medals but missed the 100m butterfly and 50m backstroke events duebto

"I am happy I did what I had to do to get the team some points," Kisawuzi said before joking that "God got me," when asked when she started becoming a team player.

Competing in Riyadh will mostly be about individual efforts and lowering times but Kisawuzi has the chance to play team in the relays. Kisawuzi only managed a personal best in the 50m breaststroke in Kasarani but a host of her best times were clocked earlier this year in May at the 16th Africa Aquatics Junior Championships in Egypt months before she competed at the World Juniors in Romania.

Riyadh will be her 4th competition in national colours this year. That shows how important she has become to Uganda Aquatics.

At a glance

Name: Tara Ann Mary Naluwoza Kisawuzi

Sport: Swimming

Age: 17

Date of birth: August 5, 2008

Major events in 2025: Islamic Games (Riyadh), World Juniors (Romania 2025), Africa Juniors (Egypt), Africa Zone III (Nairobi)