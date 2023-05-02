Kasozi breaks five-year drought to win Grand Open

Give Caesar what belongs to Caesar, fans chanted as Caesar Chandiga eliminated Ibra Sejjemba 7-1 in the semifinals. Yet Caesar did not get what he deserved during a three-day Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) Grand Open where he was the man to beat.

Thus the men’s winner of the PAU Grand Open continued to be unpredictable after Joseph Kasozi became the third winner in as many editions after Sunday night’s triumph in Kansanga over Chandiga in a decider. But the Rashida Mutesi’s juggernaut continued with an unassailable 8-3 win over 2018 National Open champion Ritah Nimusiima.

In a well-attended tense finale, Chandiga was cruising to his first major championship needing just a game after 15 frames.

A lady fan in a penetrating voice shouted “Caesar walampa akasozi, baibe”, literally urging him to ascend the hill, in reference to Kasozi’s name but the following moments were decisive as Chandiga lost grip of the final three frames to hand Kasozi his first major title in almost six years. Kasozi, whose last major individual triumph was the Kampala Open title in 2017, was eliminated in the first round the previous year in Seeta.

“I am so happy. I came under pressure when he took a two-game lead and maybe I was lucky because I snookered him and he did not come out of tough positions as I fought back,” Kasozi said.

The final, which was expected to end in 75 minutes, got to a quick start with both players trading break-and-runs in the opening two frames.

They were tied at 2-2 before Kasozi handed Chandiga an advantage losing four frames in a row.

At 7-4, Kasozi pulled back two before Chandiga answered with his second break-and-run earning a response from Kasozi to make it 8-7. Chandiga’s fans danced counting to 49 while cheering every shot.

But from this point, their man was unlucky failing to come out of tough positions while Kasozi won the remaining two racks including a decider for his fans to start jumping around.

For Chandiga, it was a case of what might have been.

“It was not my day. I did my best throughout the championship and maybe I deserved to win. But congratulations to Kasozi for such a great fight,” Chandiga, who had whitewashed Sejjemba 7-1 in the semis, said with a sulken face.

Mutesi marches on

Rashida Mutesi, commonly known as Kikadde, continued her dominance beating Ritah Nimusiima 8-3 in a one-sided women final to win her third PAU Grand Open title in a row and stamp her authority as the Queen of the Jungle.

Since losing the National Open title to Nimusiima at Lugogo in 2018, Mutesi has not lost a final locally and the competition has always been her elder sister Lukia Nayiga, who beat her in the All Africa Pool Championship last year in Zambia.

Nayiga had been sent to the stands earlier by Nimusiima in the last 16 and Mutesi was now responsible for protecting the family pride.

“I thank God for this win once again and now I am hoping I can stake my claim in world championships. I want to become a world champion,” said Mutesi, who won the league with Mukono Queens last year.

In a tough year that should welcome back Nile Special as sponsors of the National Open, she will surely have her revenge on the most lucrative blackball pool event in East and Central Africa.

PAU Grand Open finals

J. Kasozi bt C. Chandiga 9-8

R. Mutesi bt. R. Nimusiima 8-3

Third-place