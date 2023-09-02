Katemba relishes international swimming return

Karimah Katemba will make a return to the international swimming scene during the September 4-9 World Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.

The 15 year old Aquatic Academy swimmer had her first initiation in Budapest, Hungary where she competed in the open water at Lupa Beach. While she finished her event, her time was over the allowed limit.

But the swimmer has a chance to make amends in Netanya, where she will make her international debut in the pool.

She will take part in the 50m and 100m freestyle plus the 50m backstroke events.

“I have chosen three events that I am excited about and I am ready to better my times in them,” said the swimmer.

“I definitely expect to find stiff competition but I am excited to be one of those chosen to represent my country in this competition.”

Justified selection

Katemba is one of the few Ugandan swimmers who has enjoyed and benefitted from having competition in her age group.

Previously, she enjoyed an intense rivalry with Tara Naluwoza Kisawuzi, with whom they will be Netanya, in the 13-14 years age group.

When she made 15 in December last year, Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) broke down the age group from 15 and over, where would have to test herself against swimmers like Kirabo Namutebi, Karla Mugisha and Swagiah Mubiru among others, to 15-16 and then 17 and over.

It was feared Katemba would have no competition in 15-16 but fortunately, Charlotte Sanford, 16, returned home to compete in the 2023 USF National Championships held last month.

Katemba topped the backstroke meeting, and surrendered the butterfly ones. They shared the freestyle and breaststroke gold medals but the 15 year old came out on top of the age group and justified her ambition to be considered for national team events for at least the next one year.

Her ability to embrace a challenge is what spur Katemba at the World Juniors that start Monday.

At a glance

Name: Karimah Katemba

School: Aga Khan High School

Club: Aquatic Academy

International events: World Champs 2022 (open water), World Juniors 2023

Other events: Cana Zone IV, Cana Zone III