Katende bids farewell to NCS

It was a bitter sweet evening recently as officials and staff of the National Council of Sports bid farewell to David Ssemakula Katende, who retired as assistant general secretary (technical) on August 31.

For the past 11 years since 2013, Katende is one of the few individuals that have defined NCS and was probably the soft link between the sports governing body and those it regulates.

Katende came to NCS as a retired referee from the Uganda football leagues. He has also always stated in press conferences and flag-off ceremonies that he played sports like hockey and football. He left, aged 60, as a supreme sports administrator, student of sports, and a lecturer of the same.

He found turmoil. At the time, NCS struggled to stamp its authority as a regulator of sports as it hardly had money to support them. Even more damning, there was no Statutory Instrument to show how it could regulate sports. And the old age wars between NCS, some federations, and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) often made the back pages.

“The shape of Council I am leaving is not the one I found,” Katende, perhaps giving himself the deserved credit publicly for the first time, said in an interview at the dinner.

Such was the quietness in his work and departure, and probably how he liked it to be, that before the dinner many would not have known if it was not for an NCS advert in the dailies in September advertising his job.

“No one knew us and there was confusion on who was above who? Was it Fufa (or any other federation), UOC or NCS. There was a total mix as even people within the institution had problems understanding their roles. But we brought regulations that helped change the image of Council and its functionality,” Katende added.

Creating harmony

These regulations (NCS Statutory Instrument 2014 No.38) were not easily received and during the time of trying to create harmony across board, Katende is one of the few NCS officials that attended assemblies and events of various federations and associations to show the body was an enabler and not there to fight them.

In fact he was at times thought to side with UOC but he diligently interacted with everyone in an unassuming way. He barely mixed work with casual interactions and hardly gave an interview to the press unless it was at an official NCS ceremony at which he officiated.

“The problem with our sport has been people failing to understand their specific roles. But those of us who understood these roles were able to mix with everyone,” Katende recounts.

Normalcy eventually returned between NCS and its foes of old but Katende’s work to improve federations and individuals around him continued.

“He looks uninterested in his work but if you get to work closely with him, you realize how much he loved it and that is why I trusted him a lot with some of my work. He does not talk a lot but if you give him time, he gives lots of words of wisdom,” NCS general secretary (GS) Bernard Patrick Ogwel, said.

Ogwel and Katende first met in the 1990s as football referees and later worked together during the organization of the National Post Primary football competition bankrolled by Coca-Cola then.

Working together

By the time Ogwel joined NCS in 2017 as assistant general secretary (administration) under GS Nicholas Muramagi, Katende was grounded in the institution.

“We shared an office and that created a strong bond. We were able to strengthen our networks to promote and develop sports and you can see that the medals Uganda has won between 2017 to now are much more than we did in 1964 to 2017,” Ogwel says.

When Muramagi was involved in an accident that incapacitated him, Ogwel was first elevated to Ag. GS for one year then later became the substantive GS. Katende remained in the same office.

“He supported me to do my work of streamlining governance issues in sports. He played a key role in ensuring we change the legal regime. That started in 2013 (with the regulations) but later, we somehow took over that yet it was for MoES. We could not do some things because of the law and now we celebrate a new policy, law, and regulations.”

“Katende also initiated aspects of monitoring federations. He took the lead and helped us establish issues with federations like them not having offices. His main baby is ensuring districts have structures to promote sports through district sports councils. We now have about 80 districts with these structures.

“He showed the commitment required of someone working in government and was very disciplined. He is not involved in any scandal and was always careful when doing his work. He has mentored sports officers to leadership and that is a good quality of a good leader.

“He has retired early much as age was calling but we continue to ensure he works with us to prepare for Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations 2027). He is a member of one of the committees and I am sure he will play his role,” Ogwel remarked.

What others say about Katende

Steven Eguma – NCS driver: He was good with the rest of us (supporting staff). I have worked with him since 2019 and he was helpful and parental. We have missed him since he left office.

Hajjat Sarah Nakato: He was very responsive to our (support staff) issues and listened to us.

Sarah Chelengat – Ag. Assistant GS Technical, Administrative Secretary Technical): I worked with him for quite long and he was committed. He paid attention to detail and was always among the first to arrive in office.

He is a coach and mentor and I believe we shall carry on from where he stopped

Dovic Nassuna – Information Officer: We worked together for over 10 years. He was very helpful and had an open door policy. Any of the members of staff or national associations / federations could approach him.

I was not in the technical department but we worked together on many projects (especially Monitoring and Evaluation of sports federations). I hope he continues to serve sports in other positions.

Saad Musobya – Assistant Procurement Officer: I want to thank him for his guidance. He has been chairperson of the Contracts Committee and he ensured procurement and disposal issues moved well as mandated by law.

He has his own values and we will carry them onwards

Monica Nakirya – Corporate sales executive: It has been amazing experience because when I joined NCS fresh from campus in 2019, I was green about sports. He was able to expose me to a lot of information on sports and was very patient with us.

Ivan Mugowa – Senior Administrative Secretary Technical: I have known him to be principled and that he likes to do things by the book. He is a coach in all aspects of life. He was so grounded in sports that when he came for induction in 2013, I took him around the facilities (in Lugogo) and I realized he knew all of them.