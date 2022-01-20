Kathleen’s satisfaction will be another Ugandan at Olympics

Ugandan rower Kathleen Noble is relishing another opportunity to represent her country of birth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old became the first Ugandan to play the sport at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, completing her regatta as the second top-placed African in the 2000m women’s single scull held in July at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Like any athlete, returning to the world’s biggest sporting festival remains on Noble’s mind.

Tokyo was surreal

But the rower, born in Uganda to Irish missionary parents, would derive more satisfaction from another Ugandan making it to the Games - be it Paris 2024 or editions thereafter.

“Of course representing Uganda in Tokyo was surreal,” Noble said while appearing on NTV Press Box on Monday.

“The whole atmosphere, the excitement among Ugandans back home… I was overwhelmed… Actually I think Uganda we were the best dressed, it was memorable. “But what will really make me the happiest,” she added, responding to a question of how well she would want to be remembered, “Another Ugandan going to the Olympics. That would make me really proud. “And of course rowing to keep growing from strength to strength.” This is why Noble is back home to continue helping the local game.

Empowering youth, women

She is doing this in collaboration with local rowing clubs including Maroons Aqua Sports Club, Kampala Rowing Club and Kisubi Pirates Rowing Club.

“I want to empower more people, especially youth and women, to take up rowing,” explained Noble.

“The clinic will provide an opportunity for people to try out the sport, learn the basics, meet local club representatives and get information on how to become a member of an active club.

“We will reach out to local communities, schools and universities situated close to rowing centers to advertise this event.” Well-wishers can support Noble’s cause on https://gofund.me/c5566a3a.

Rowing equipment still held

Equipping and promoting local clubs is also prime among Noble’s drives, although this particular one could do with a lot of help from the central government.

Rowing equipment, boats to be specific, are still few in the country. Sadly, the equipment donated by FISA - with the help of Noble - to the Uganda Rowing Federation (URF) is still stuck at customs since September 2020. The rowing community has still failed to pay taxes worth $48,716 (about Shs175m) that was levied on the equipment by URA.

It is still sitting at Multiple ICD warehouse in Ntinda, where it has been accruing storage fees too, as URF push for a tax waiver.

“We continue asking and hoping that the government will help us pay for this equipment,” said Noble.

Previously, URA Public & Corporate Affairs manager Ian Rumanyika told Daily Monitor that a waiver was feasible as “government has given all these exceptions on ambulance and tourism boats and so many tourism equipment.

“Why would they not support the sports sector if there is a proper case developed?” Well, if Noble’s historical first in Tokyo cannot turn policy makers’ heads, then what?