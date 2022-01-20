Kathleen’s satisfaction will be another Ugandan at Olympics

Basking In The Limelight. Noble competing in the women’s single repechage during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo on July 24. Her performers got the nation rallying for her and believing that the sport can thrive in Uganda. PHOTO/AGENCIES

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • Equipping and promoting local clubs is also prime among Noble’s drives, although this particular one could do with a lot of help from the central government.

Ugandan rower Kathleen Noble is relishing another opportunity to represent her country of birth at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

