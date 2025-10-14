Kato brings new hope to woodball

When Adam Kato was elected the new General Secretary of the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF), it marked more than just a routine change in leadership. It signaled a fresh chapter for a sport that has quietly built its reputation as one of Uganda’s most disciplined and peaceful games.

The 38-year-old administrator replaces Joseph Collins Ssemmanda, who has been a central figure in Ugandan woodball since its introduction nearly two decades ago. For many, Ssemmanda’s departure marks the end of an era. For Kato, it is an opportunity to redefine the sport’s future.

Born in Mengo, Kampala in 1987, Kato’s love for sports began early. By the age of 12, he was already involved in multiple games, shaping a career that would later straddle both administration and management.

Today, Kato wears several hats: he is the Senior Administrator and Sports Manager at Makerere University Business School (Mubs), as well as the marketing administrator at the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA).

“I have gone through different mentors as a student representative and a manager in various sports,” he says. “Sports is now a business, and I know the federation will benefit from my expertise in both fields.”

At Mubs, Kato has been instrumental in promoting woodball, making the university a hotbed of talent. Several of his protégés, including Florence Mukooya, Ronald Mutiibwa, Mary Namara and Ronald Mulindwa, among others, have progressed to the national team.

A legacy of growth

Kato is not a newcomer to pioneering work. He helped establish the Taifa Championship in Kenya, a competition that began as a friendly encounter between Ugandan teams and their Kenyan counterparts but has since become a national event.

“I am proud of such initiatives because they prove that sports can grow from humble beginnings if you put in the right effort,” he says.

That same philosophy underpins his plans for woodball. For him, the next four years are about teamwork, expansion, creativity and visibility.

“I want to promote this game beyond its current reach. The new Sports Act gives us the chance to spread across the country, and woodball is well-positioned because we already have members in different regions. My vision is to make us a model federation,” he says.

Priorities on the table

Kato’s immediate plan is to align the federation’s activities with the new Sports Act, which requires associations to have a nationwide footprint. He also wants to strengthen the strategic plan and create a competitive calendar that will attract both sponsors and government support.

Jackie Naula.

“The government has increased the sports budget. If we organise ourselves and show value, woodball will definitely benefit. A competitive calendar means better national teams, more tournaments, and eventually more visibility for the sport,” he explains.

Woodball, classified under tier two of government sports funding, is entitled to an annual allocation of Shs320m annually.

His philosophy is to have sellable activities keep sponsors interested. With events like the national league, regional leagues, and corporate games on the calendar, he sees an opportunity to repackage woodball into an attractive proposition for investors.

Despite its growing popularity, woodball still struggles with one of the most basic challenges: equipment costs. A mallet and ball set goes for about $200 (about Shs700,000), a figure that places the sport out of reach for many upcountry enthusiasts.

Kato plans to address this by introducing authorised suppliers while also counting on the local manufacturing plant at Ndejje University.

“We’ve had people masquerading as equipment sellers, which hurts both quality and trust. We must protect the integrity of our sport by ensuring authentic equipment is available at affordable rates,” he notes.

Joan Najjuma follows the path of her ball during the scond beach woodball circuit at Bunjakko.

Healing

Perhaps Kato’s toughest assignment will be mending divisions within the woodball community. Over time, rifts have pushed away some of the sport’s best talents due to what he calls small disagreements.

“Some of the disgruntled players are really good. I have managed some of them before, and I will use those relationships to bring them back. Conflicts cost us talent, and I want to ensure that woodball equipment talks again by uniting everyone,” he says, echoing his mantra that the mallet, ball, and gate should be the sport’s best ambassadors.

The recent UWbF elections saw an overhaul of the executive, with only the chairman, Paul Mark Kayongo, retaining his seat. Kato is optimistic about this fresh team.

“These are passionate people who know the game. They’ve been working in the background and are ready to lead. With teamwork, we can succeed in every area,” he assures.

For Kato, woodball represents more than a sport. He describes it as a calm, peaceful game that can serve as a model for other disciplines.

“Every house has its problems, but it’s the people inside who must clean it. I want to build on the positives from my predecessor and address the areas where we fell short. Uganda has a unique chance to make woodball one of its most celebrated sports,” he reflects.

New woodball executive committee

President: Paul Mark Kayongo

1st Vice President: Lukman Kiirya

2nd Vice President: Enid Nyendwoha Joy

General Secretary: Adam Kato

Assistant GS: Gloria Koli

Treasurer: Matthias Kalema

Technical Director: Fredrick Busuulwa

Public Relations Officer: Johnson Were

Male Club Representative: Ramadhan Shaineh Nagoso