Kato leads as Astros search for solutions

Kato and Astros could be doing better. PHOTO/COURTSEY  

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Kato's coach Douglas Mugerwa, believes the way they managed the last match is the way to go if they are to wrestle back from third place (19 points - seven behind leaders Flames).

Chriton Kato showed he is returning to his best in time for his side Astros to mount a challenge in the Pursuit Swim League.

During the seventh match of the league at British School of Kampala (BSK) - Muyenga, he posted the best time (29.68 seconds) in the 50m freestyle personal best (PB) challenge.

He and Astros could be doing better but he missed the first three matches due to a knee injury.

Also Read

His coach Douglas Mugerwa, believes the way they managed the last match is the way to go if they are to wrestle back from third place (19 points - seven behind leaders Flames).

"I told the swimmers that the points come from doing our best in the PB challenge. Anything can happen with the relays," Mugerwa said. 

With 520 scores on the day, Astros performed as well as Talons. But to separate to determine who went home with the five match day points, the two teams competed in a 8*25m freestyle relay that Talons won comfortably.

PURSUIT LEAGUE
MATCH SEVEN RESULTS 
Event             Talons Flames Jets Astros Colts
50m free         140      100      140     220       60
6*25m fly          10        30       40      50       20
6*25m back      40        20       50      10       30
6*25m breast   50        40       10      30       20
6*25m free       40        20        30     50        10
8*25m fly          40        30       50      20        10 
8*25m back      30        20       50      10        40
8*25m breast   50        40       10      30        20
8*25m free       50        20       30      40       10
4*25m medley  50       20       30      10        40
12*25m free     20       30       20      50         10
Total                  520     370     460    520      270
Match Points      5         2          3        4          1

Overall Points
Flames -26
Talons -24
Astros -19
Jets, Colts -18

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports