Kato leads as Astros search for solutions

Chriton Kato showed he is returning to his best in time for his side Astros to mount a challenge in the Pursuit Swim League.

During the seventh match of the league at British School of Kampala (BSK) - Muyenga, he posted the best time (29.68 seconds) in the 50m freestyle personal best (PB) challenge.

He and Astros could be doing better but he missed the first three matches due to a knee injury.

His coach Douglas Mugerwa, believes the way they managed the last match is the way to go if they are to wrestle back from third place (19 points - seven behind leaders Flames).

"I told the swimmers that the points come from doing our best in the PB challenge. Anything can happen with the relays," Mugerwa said.

With 520 scores on the day, Astros performed as well as Talons. But to separate to determine who went home with the five match day points, the two teams competed in a 8*25m freestyle relay that Talons won comfortably.

PURSUIT LEAGUE

MATCH SEVEN RESULTS

Event Talons Flames Jets Astros Colts

50m free 140 100 140 220 60

6*25m fly 10 30 40 50 20

6*25m back 40 20 50 10 30

6*25m breast 50 40 10 30 20

6*25m free 40 20 30 50 10

8*25m fly 40 30 50 20 10

8*25m back 30 20 50 10 40

8*25m breast 50 40 10 30 20

8*25m free 50 20 30 40 10

4*25m medley 50 20 30 10 40

12*25m free 20 30 20 50 10

Total 520 370 460 520 270

Match Points 5 2 3 4 1