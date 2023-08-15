Katongole keeps Plascon Uspa Award at Monitor

George Katongole was announced winner of the July Plascon Uspa Award, in the print and website category, during the sports journalists’ body monthly meeting at Imperial Royale Hotel yesterday.

Katongole takes over from fellow Daily Monitor scribe Allan Darren Kyeyune, who won the inaugural edition of the award in June.

Katongole’s story ‘Berlin Special Olympics over, but fight for inclusion continues’ beat those from fellow Monitor journalists; Andrew Mwanguhya’s Comrades: A Marathon that changes your outlook on life plus Makhtum Muziransa’s Women football schedule leaves no room for school.“This is a special one because we were three nominees from the same desk,” Katongole said as he dedicated the award to the parents of the Special Olympics athletes.

“But I am more attached to this story because I remember when I started covering the Special Olympics; I took a photo of one of the children and used it in the papers. The child told me that ‘this is the first photo of me ever taken in my life.

These are athletes that many people do not want to associate with. I have even seen some of their parents that do not want to be in group photos with them

When the Games ended, I was inspired to write about the fight for inclusion,” Katongole said.

The broadcast award also stayed at Next Media Services, thanks to Gerald Mutumba’s ‘Meet chess prodigy Alvin chasing a dream from the ghetto to the world’. He beat BBS Terefayina’s ‘Amatikkiro ga Ssaabasajja ga 30, Eby’emizannyo Bikoze Kinene Okutumbula Embeera Z’abantu’ done by Baker Lwesabula and Kyeyune’s She Cranes: Time to Shine | Official Documentary.

Mutumba said he was motivated by workmate Nicole Apio’s win for the month of June.

“Nicole is new and I have been here for seven years. So her win inspired me to work even harder,” Mutumba said.

According to one of the judges and former Uspa president Sabiti Muwanga, “the submissions and their quality have tremendously improved”. But he also decried the lack of submissions from radio and the minimal entries of stories done in local languages.

Sports personalities

For the athletes, Uspa members voted para-badminton ace Sarah Nazziwa as the sports personality for the month of July owing to her two gold medals at the Africa Championships held in Lugogo. Nazziwa, who beat runner Halima Nakaayi and rugby side Stanbic Black Pirates to the accolade, also had bronze from the Uganda International that had happened days before.

Uspa also voted She Cranes kitman John Mark Ssentongo for the supportive / assist award ahead of Pirates' coach Marvin Odong whose side won two National Sevens circuits in Jinja and Kitgum.

Sarah Babirye was unopposed as she was named the best young talent of July after captaining St. Noa to football bronze in the ISF World School Championships in Morocco.

The Uspa executive also named City Tyres as winners of the Sporting Award for their commitment towards journalists and charity.

Plascon Uspa Award

Broadcast: Gerald Mutumba (Next Media Services)

Print & Website: George Katongole (Daily Monitor)

Nile Special Awards

Sports personality of the month: Sarah Nazziwa (para-badminton)

Supportive/ assist award: John Mark Ssentongo (She Cranes kitman)

Young talent award: Sarah Babirye (St. Noa girls)