Kaumi etches self among Uganda’s best backstrokers

The 100m backstroke national record (NR) holder Tendo Kaumi continued to show his prowess when the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships started in Netanya, Israel on Monday.

Kaumi set the NR to 1:00.41 (one minute and 41 microseconds) last month at the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in Trinidad and Tobago, sinking Ambala Atuhaire’s 1:01.68 from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year.

But the 17-year old, who turns 18 at the end of his Netanya exploits, showed the CYG performance was no fluke when he managed 1:01.77, yesterday morning in the long course competition. That is the third best time recorded by a Ugandan swimmer at any event of such international acclaim and betters the 1:01.88 that the Dolphins swimmer managed in the mixed medley relay in Trinidad.

But it was not all good for Uganda as Larry Greig Feni was disqualified in the 100m breaststroke. Feni was penalized for his turn and coach Joseph Kabogoza has no complaints about the call.

“When we reviewed the race off the video we were recording, the call was right,” Kabogoza told Daily Monitor.

Feni has a chance to redeem himself in today’s mixed 4*100m medley relay. He will do the breaststroke leg after Kaum’s butterfly.

The girls Tara Naluwoza Kisawuzi and Karimah Katemba will do the butterfly and freestyle legs respectively. But first, both will compete in heat two and one of the women’s 100m freestyle.

World Juniors 2023

Results

M: 100m back – Kaumi (1:01.77)

M: 100m breast – Feni (DQ)

Tuesday Schedule

W: 100m free – Katemba, Kisawuzi