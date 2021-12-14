KAVC ease past UCU, expect to improve in second round

The joy. KAVC hope to come good in the second round. PHOTO/Courtesy

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • Losses to teams like Nemostars, Sport-S and Orange Block Busters might have been disappointing but were largely expected considering the depth of the opponents’  squads.

After squeezing into the top four with victory over UCU Doves on Sunday, KAVC will hope for a stronger performance in the second round of the National Volleyball League to keep a playoff spot.
The five-time league winners went into their final first round game in fifth spot but victory over UCU saw them leapfrog Nkumba into fourth.

