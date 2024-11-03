KAVC have eyes on playoffs despite tough start

KAVC’s start to the National Volleyball League season could not have been tougher. Three points from the opening four games is not something many anticipated from last season’s finalists.

The latest defeat came last Wednesday at the hands of KCCA to make it four losses in as many games this season, leaving the five-time champions closer to the base of the log, just outside the red zone.

KAVC fell 3-0 to Sport-S in their opening game of the season before picking a point off National Club Championship winners Nemostars.

Identical 3-2 defeats to Ndejje Sharks and KCCA have since followed to leave KAVC without a win in the opening four fixtures.

But head coach Charles Nabamba remains confident that the club can turn things around and scale the heights of last season.

“The goal is still the same, to reach the finals and try to win the league,” Nabamba told Daily Monitor in the aftermath of the 3-2 defeat to Ndejje.

Whereas the Lugogo based outfit has shown potential in all the four matches, they have lacked the bite to land the final punch and ended up on the losing side.

The loss to KCCA saw captain and main scorer Geoffrey Onapa spend most of the game on the bench after struggling to impress in the first set.

“It was one of those days. He didn’t play well and we had to find another player from the bench to fill his shoes,” Nabamba added.

Nabamba took charge of the team following the resignation of Zimbabwean tactician Memory Dube in August.

He has since inherited a team that is shorthanded and having to rely on rookies to negotiate the rough terrain of the top division.

Onapa, Innocent Ayo and veteran Joel Endra are the established names in a team filled with rookies. Players like Martin Kalema, Ronnie Odyek and Nicholas Dheyongera have all not featured for the club in the new season.

Currently eighth on the ten-team log, KAVC must start picking up wins quickly to avoid the relegation struggles later in the season.

National Volleyball League

KAVC results

Sport-S 3-0 KAVC

KAVC 2-3 KCCA

Ndejje 3-2 KAVC