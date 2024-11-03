Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

KAVC have eyes on playoffs despite tough start

KAVC’s resilience was only enough for a point against KCCA. PHOTO/EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI 

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

KAVC fell 3-0 to Sport-S in their opening game of the season before picking a point off National Club Championship winners Nemostars.

KAVC’s start to the National Volleyball League season could not have been tougher. Three points from the opening four games is not something many anticipated from last season’s finalists.

The latest defeat came last Wednesday at the hands of KCCA to make it four losses in as many games this season, leaving the five-time champions closer to the base of the log, just outside the red zone.

KAVC fell 3-0 to Sport-S in their opening game of the season before picking a point off National Club Championship winners Nemostars.

Also Read

Identical 3-2 defeats to Ndejje Sharks and KCCA have since followed to leave KAVC without a win in the opening four fixtures.

But head coach Charles Nabamba remains confident that the club can turn things around and scale the heights of last season.

“The goal is still the same, to reach the finals and try to win the league,” Nabamba told Daily Monitor in the aftermath of the 3-2 defeat to Ndejje.

Whereas the Lugogo based outfit has shown potential in all the four matches, they have lacked the bite to land the final punch and ended up on the losing side.

The loss to KCCA saw captain and main scorer Geoffrey Onapa spend most of the game on the bench after struggling to impress in the first set.

“It was one of those days. He didn’t play well and we had to find another player from the bench to fill his shoes,” Nabamba added.

Nabamba took charge of the team following the resignation of Zimbabwean tactician Memory Dube in August.

He has since inherited a team that is shorthanded and having to rely on rookies to negotiate the rough terrain of the top division.

Onapa, Innocent Ayo and veteran Joel Endra are the established names in a team filled with rookies. Players like Martin Kalema, Ronnie Odyek and Nicholas Dheyongera have all not featured for the club in the new season.

Currently eighth on the ten-team log, KAVC must start picking up wins quickly to avoid the relegation struggles later in the season.

National Volleyball League

KAVC results

Sport-S 3-0 KAVC 

KAVC 2-3 KCCA 

Ndejje 3-2 KAVC 

Nemostars 3-2 KAVC

In the headlines