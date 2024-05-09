KAVC have nothing to lose

Sport-S head coach Benon Mugisha was quick to highlight the challenge paused by KAVC in the National Volleyball League finals before last Sunday’s Game One.

“They are a good team and cannot be taken for granted. That’s why they are in the finals,” Mugisha said.

Indeed, KAVC did pause some serious questions for Sport-S despite falling in straight sets last Sunday at the Old Kampala Arena.

While the first set was straightforward for the defending champions, KAVC, inspired by Godfrey Onapa, made the last two sets a contest.

Sport-S are overwhelming favourites to retain the title but must work for it. Mugisha believes it will be important his side does not allow the 2014 champions a chance to force a decider.

He said: “Their backs are against the wall and we have to push them even harder to close the series.”

KAVC might still have hopes of forcing a decider and even winning the league in the end, but head coach Memory Dube is already happy with the team’s progress.

KAVC coach Dube.

The Zimbabwean tactician believes her side has nothing to lose, considering not many people gave them a chance to reach the finals.

“We really need to go in there as underdogs with nothing to lose,” Dube vowed.

For KAVC, they have already improved from previous performances.

Having finished fifth in 2022, the five-time champions ended the 2023 season in third place and are now on course to finish as champions or runners-up.

The underdog tag has already worked for KAVC this season, and Sport-S will have that in mind when the two sides meet for Game Two on Sunday.

KAVC showed resolve and mental strength to eliminate regular season top seed Nemostars in the semifinals.

Dube and her charges twice defeated Nemostars 3-2, including a nail-biting clash that had them trailing 10-14 in the decisive set.

They bounced back to take the set 17-15 and return to the finals for the first time in a decade.

KAVC, who finished fourth at the end of the regular season, had lost twice to Nemostars before the semis.

They also lost twice to Sport-S (3-2 and 3-0). Last Sunday’s 3-0 defeat made it three in a row for the Nsambya outfit against their rivals.

One more victory will be enough to hand Mugisha’s troops the title.

For KAVC to force a decider, they will need to find someone who can complement Onapa on offense.

The opposite severally tore through the Sport-S block to keep KAVC in Game One, but there was hardly any support from the rest of the team.

Innocent Ayo, who brought his A game against Nemostars, blew hot and cold in the finals while Samuel Engwau and Emmanuel Okia limited KAVC’s chances through the middle.

Players like the experienced Joel Endra, Nicholas Dheyongera, Emmanuel Elanyu, Mathew Mwenyi and setter Martin Kalema will have to dig deep for KAVC to stand a chance.

Sport S coach Mugisha.

On the other end of the net, Sport-S have the core that helped them to the league and Club Championship double last season.

Malic Damulira provides the perfect pass on reception while Dickens Otim comes off the bench to stabilize the team’s net defense whenever called upon.

In the end, whatever the result, KAVC will end the season in a better place than they did last season -and indeed the last ten years.

National Volleyball League

Sunday fixtures -Old Kampala Arena

Semifinals (Women)

KCB-Nkumba vs KCCA, 1pm (KCB-Nkumba lead 1-0)

Sport-S vs. Ndejje, 3pm (Ndejje lead 1-0)

Finals (Men)