KAVC head coach Memory Dube resigns

KAVC were out of sorts during the National Clubs Championship held at Ndejje University in Luwero District recently.

Pooled in Group A, alongside KCCA, Elyon, Police and Lakers, the five-time National Volleyball League winners could not find their way to the quarterfinal stage.

And while the results are a big cause for concern, bigger problems await KAVC following the resignation of head coach Memory Dube.

The Zimbabwean tactician was absent from the touchline and has since confirmed to this publication that she left her role last month.

In an August 15, 2024 letter to club president Irene Kiconco, Dube did not reveal reasons for her resignation but let the club know that she would not be continuing in her role.

“I am writing to formally resign from my position as Head Coach KAVC men’s team effective 15 August 2024,” Dube revealed in a letter seen by this publication.

“It has been a true honour and privilege to serve as Head Coach for this remarkable and oldest club. I am grateful for the opportunity you all have given me to contribute to the development and success of our volleyball players and the club as a whole. The memories and experiences I have gathered during my coaching here will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Still around

During the NSSF KAVC International held early August, Dube played a reserved role throughout the tournament as veteran player Joel Endra called the shots.

In Ndejje, it was another KAVC veteran Jensen Chestit in the coaching role while Dube watched from a distance and eventually took on commentary duties with the broadcasters.

Dube might have resigned her role as head coach but she remains available for any other duties assigned to her by the club.

“While stepping down from my coaching role, I want to emphasize that KAVC will always be a family to me. I am excited to continue being an active part of the club, supporting and training alongside the ladies’ team. My commitment to the club remains strong, and I look forward to contributing in new ways and cheering on our players as they strive for greatness.”

When contacted for a comment on the development, club president Kiconco revealed that Dube had just tendered her resignation without giving any reasons.

“She resigned,” Kiconco told this reporter. “She didn’t give us reasons, she just resigned and that’s all we know.”

Dube’s reign at KAVC has seen the club return to the playoffs and defied the odds last season to make the finals for the first time in ten years.

Whatever else will be achieved by the club will now have to be under a new voice. “We have already appointed a new coach and are just waiting for confirmation,” Kiconco revealed.

Memory Dube

Date of birth: November 10, 1981 (Age 43)

Nationality: Zimbabwean

Occupation: Sports Teacher - Acacia International School

Coaching Qualification: Level 11