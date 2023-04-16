KAVC, KCCA Ladies tie series

The National Volleyball League Semi-final Playoffs series between KAVC and UCU Doves will have to be decided in Game Three.

KAVC entered Game Two facing elimination and needed a solid performance to overcome UCU Saturday night and stretch the series into a decider.

And that came in the form of a 3-2 win over the university side to level the series 1-1 and force a decider.

The five-time champions relied on their experience to stop a predominantly young UCU side that started the first set well before collapsing to lose it 25-23.

At 20-15, Elias Isiagi’s side looked home and dry, with Gideon Angiro and Nixon Tumusiime tearing through the KAVC block.

But a string of unforced errors got KAVC back in it, and they pounced to snatch the set and take an early lead.

KAVC could have played much better, and their best player from the regular season Geoffrey Onapa yet again struggled to execute in the opening stages of the game, forcing head coach Memory Dube to ring changes in search of 7ideal combinations.

Seasoned campaigners like setter Amon Ainebyona, Mathew Mwenyi and Jacob Olila all came off the bench to contribute.

The Doves did enough to excite the crowd in the game but failed to close the game after coming from a set down to lead 2-1.

And when KAVC sensed an opportunity after winning a one-sided fourth set 25-15, they pounced and took the decisive set 15-11 to attract wild celebrations from their camp.

The Doves will have picked lessons from the game and know they have the talent to get past KAVC, but when the stakes were high, they struggled to execute.

KCCA alive

KCCA Ladies used the two-week break to find a way of stopping Ndejje Elites’ receiver-attacker Catherine Ainembabazi after her attacks in Game One left the Kasasiro Girls on the brink of elimination.

And the response from senior players ensured the series stretched to Game Three.

Centre blocker Zainah Kagoya patrolled the net and had massive blocks to stop Ainembabazi, while receiver-attacker Margaret Namyalo did most of the work in the backcourt cleaning up.

Ndejje struggled for offence when Ainembabazi was silenced and will have to find solutions before Sunday’s decider.

But it is Shilla Omuriwe and her troops who will carry momentum into the decider.

National Volleyball League Playoffs

Semi-final results

Women: KCCA 3-2 Ndejje (25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-11)