KAVC rout Nemostars

KAVC continued their search for a playoffs position with a resounding 3-1 win over rivals Nemostars Saturday evening at the Old Kampala Arena.

A playoffs spot has been hard to come by for KAVC in the lasf few seasons but their form this season suggests they can stay in the top four positions.

It was the perfect way to go into the Christmas break for the five-time champions, recovering from losing the first set to overwhelm Nemostars in the next three sets with great defence and fight.

It was Nemostars that got going early with Tonny Kasumba serving well and going hard when set up for offence.

Nemostars took the opening set 25-21 to set the pace but KAVC got to respond in the second, troubling the six-time champions with paced service and great net defence.

Reception was the biggest undoing for Andrew Okapis’ charges and that greatly affected their offence.

Team captain George Aporu struggled to receive the ball on the day and was eventually converted from receiver-attacker to opposite.

“I believe that for us to win volleyball games, we have to serve and block well. That is what we did,” KAVC head coach Memory Dube told Daily Monitor after the game.

“The boys served well and that helped us stop Nemo hitting through the middle,” she added.

Opposite Geoffrey Onapa continued with his good form and easily found his way through the Nemostars block, whether it meant tearing through or going above it.

Allan Ejiet also returned from school to join the side and was a handful for Nemostars in the three sets KAVC took. He replaced Mathew Mwenyi in the line-up and gave KAVC another offensive option.

Dube’s troops took three straight sets 25-17, 25-22 and 25-22 to win the game 3-1 and maintain third place on the log.

After eight games played, KAVC have won seven and only lost one, to OBB. The side still has one more game to end the round and the challenges do not come any bigger than facing Sport-S this season.

The rescheduled fixture will be played on January 15th and Dube knows the kind of task to expect.

Meanwhile the defeat was Nemostars’ third of the first round. They, however, still occupy fourth place, the last playoffs spot and will be looking to maintain that or even do better in the second round.

National Volleyball League

Result