Kaweesa brothers, Ayesiga create swimming Torpedoes

"Where did you guys come from?"

That is a question the trio of Kyle Kaweesa, his brother Jonathanand their teammate Elijah Ayesiga are getting accustomed to answering.

The three Torpedoes Swim Club members have been making waves in Ugandan swimming for about two years now.

Some of their club members might take exception to this but there have probably been no male swimmers - other than these three - in the history of Ugandan swimming that can claim to fully be the reason behind the success of a club.

At the Uganda Aquatics National Swimming Championships this year, 12 year old Ayesiga topped the 11-12 boys' age group with four gold medals, two silver ones, and a bronze.

Jonathan, 14, topped the 13-14 boys with six gold medals and three silver ones while Kyle, 17, ranked 7th in the 17 and Over age group with two silver medals. A few months later, Jonathan broke five meet records at the Dolphins Fast and Furious Gala while Ayesiga broke one - both making prize money that they jokingly say they did not share.

All three qualified to return to the 10th edition of the Africa Aquatics Zone III Swimming Championships held in Nairobi from October 16 to 19.

The performance

Jonathan, at his second consecutive Zone III, was one of Uganda's biggest medal collectors getting 13-14 boys' individual gold in the 200m (2:33.46) and 100m (1:09.09) backstroke, the 100m butterfly (1:03.10), the 200m (2:13.70), 100m (58.43), and 50m (25.93) freestyle, plus the 200m individual medley (2:30.56), plus silver in the 50m breaststroke (34.26), 50m fly (27.41), 50m back (31.41), and then bronze in 400m free (4:56.21).

Jonathan, who was named best performer in his age group, also combined with several teammates for relay medals. First, with Black Panthers Benjamin Ssali, Dolphins' Manuel Ssemanda, and Aqua Akii’s Elijah Mukisa for silver in the 14 & Under boys’ 4x100m free relay.

Then with Ssali, Aquatic Academy's Kigundu Ssango, and Ssemanda to get 4x50m medley and freestyle relay silver medals in the same age group. He also combined with Ssali, Jaguar's Zara Mbanga, and Dolphins' Mackayla Ssali to get silver in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay. He then capped it with gold in the mixed 4x50m medley relay - swimming alongside Mbanga, Ssemanda, and Gliders' Tyrah Muganzi.

Kyle, in his third Zone III appearance, topped the 17 and Over boys in 50m (31.04), 100m (1:09.87), and 200m (2:41.89) breaststroke, then finished 3rd in 200m IM (2:29.57), and 6th in 100m fly (1:03.36). He also added bronze in the mixed 4x50m medley relay swimming with Dolphins' Pendo Kaumi, Jaguar's Peyton Suubi, and Aquatic Academy's Rahmah Nakasule. He was second best performer in his age group behind Sudan’s Saleem Mohamed Ziyad, who had five gold medals.

Ayesiga, on his second successive appearance too, won the 200m free (2:25.28) and IM (2:40.62) in the 12 and Under boys, finished second in 50m (37.03) and 200m (2:59.93) breaststroke, 100m fly (1:09.95), and 3rd in 100m back (1:17.44), free (1:05.44), and breaststroke (1:27.12), plus 50m fly (30.58) - and was named second best performer in his age group ahead of teammate Kristian Bwisho (one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals) and behind Kenya's Don Ndirangu (eight gold medals).

Starting out

"Honestly, we were not good at all," Kyle recalls.

"I used to be one of the slowest guys, just happy to win my heat and also that did not happen a lot.

"At the time, we were at Silverfin then we switched to Tornado," Kyle shares. At Tornado, the two brothers met Ayesiga whose family were among those that opened the club.

"Tornado changed its name to Torpedoes and we started working with another coach, Simeon (Busuulwa), who focused on our technique.

"But then we got coach Simon (Mulumba), who brought in some land work and everything changed for the best," Kyle recounts.

Jonathan also believes "land work is the trick."

"I believe that when you are stronger outside the water, it reflects in the water," Jonathan says. He, however, does not know if that is what made him faster in breaststroke - a stroke he struggled with for long - but he has been making and noticing tremendous progress in it since the year started.

Kyle jokes "maybe he has been copying me. He was too bad at it and now he is catching me, but I will not let him."

That competitive spirit showed up in Kasarani, where Kyle did his breaststroke races alongside captain Ampaire Namanya. Despite being on the same team, Kyle did not let up for his senior.

"We had to work as a team but I also wanted to beat Ampa, especially in the 200m. You are almost certain of winning gold in any breaststroke race if you can beat Ampa but to do that, I have to stay ahead of him by at least a stroke because I think my finish is stronger than his.

"I have been training to mentally fight the pain in my arms. That is why I wanted to win. Overall, I want to be the best breaststroker in the country and I know there is also Ian (Aziku), who is also very strong in the last 25m - you have to be ahead of him on the last turn to beat him," Kyle says.

While Jonathan has bigger aspirations to be at the Olympics in 2032, Ayesiga wants to be "the fastest I can be in butterfly and freestyle" races.

The Grade Six student at Vine International School also worked selflessly for the team at Kasarani, especially with Bwisho with whom they compete for everything in the domestic arena. There was also Giovanni Cruz Mbanga, Raymond Ssali, Jeremiah Ssempijja, and Jordan Musoke in their age group.

"Bwisho is good on the turns and uses his underwaters to catch me. That is why he is so good in short course (25m pool) but I am working hard too," Ayesiga says.

"The toughest opponent was in this competition was Don. Even when you expect to beat him, he finds a way to finish first. And you have to recover quickly from such disappointments because the next race comes very fast and it must find you ready," Ayesiga said.

Waves. Kyle Kaweesa in action. PHOTO/AMINAH BABIRYE

All three boys say they are doing their best to bring their club to light but add that "growth of numbers is for the coaches."

Coach's take

Their coach, Mulumba, was serving as assistant coach to Thomas Tamale at Kasarani. He interrupted our interaction to get his swimmers to rest but recounts that their improvement has not been rosy.

"Those guys work extremely hard but when I joined Torpedoes about two years ago, I found that most swimmers were mentally and physically weak.

"I believe it is hard to fix technique without endurance, so that is why I introduced land work," Mulumba says as he backs himself to take Torpedoes places.

"I have had the privilege of working with and under some top coaches like Hilton (Slack), Mathew (Alexander), and Darren Murray (all three are South African coaches that have worked with Seals Swim Club in various capacities), Spike (the late Chisela Kanchela), Muzafaru (Muwanguzi), and Tonnie (Kasujja). I do not think any coach in the country has had this kind of blessing, so I come with lots of experience.

"I also work hard, trust myself, and God has given me the ability to relate well with children. No disrespect to other clubs, but if we get numbers, we will be a very competitive club. I must say, I respect everyone and I have taught my swimmers to do the same but I have also told them to never fear an opponent," Mulumba adds.

If you watch these three in the pool, it is clear they take no prisoners.

At a glance

Names: Kyle Kaweesa, Jonathan Kaweesa, Elijah Ayesiga

Ages: 17, 14, 12 respectively

Sport: Swimming

Club: Torpedoes