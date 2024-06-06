Kawempe triumph propels Nabirye among real stars

Shadia Nabirye, a Senior Three student of Kawempe Muslim, emerged as the football player of the month after a stellar performance at the Caf Schools Championship in Zanzibar.

Nabirye impressed with her goal-scoring prowess, winning the top scorer title with three goals at the championship while propelling Kawempe to a bronze medal finish. This annual championship brings together U-15 national teams from across Africa.

Nabirye, receiving the award at a ceremony held at the Lazio Hotel in Kampala, expressed her surprise and gratitude for this milestone.

“This award came as a complete surprise. I would like to thank the coaches at Aztec Academy who introduced me to football and helped me reach this level," she said.

Kawempe Muslim was awarded a cash prize of Shs570m which will be used to uplift playing conditions at the school.

Also recognised at the monthly event was Platinum Credit Heathens' fullback Malcolm Okello, who was instrumental in the team's 17th Nile Special Rugby Championship victory. Okello's outstanding performance was crucial in their 15-3 win against Pirates in the final match of the season at Kyadondo. He also played a key role in the semi-final, scoring a try and penalty against arch-rivals Kobs.

"This award is dedicated to my teammates. We put in a lot of hard work to achieve this goal,” Okello said.

Firdaus Namulema, a center and sometimes winger for NIC, received the Netball Player of the Month award despite the sport's current governance issues in Uganda.

Namulema's performance was undeniable, leading her team to win the 22nd East Africa Netball Championship title in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. She was individually recognised as a Most Valuable Player (MVP).

"I am excited to receive this award. The people around me motivate me to keep pushing forward. I didn’t expect this award but I appreciate it greatly on behalf of my teammates who give me support," she said.

Established in 2018, the awards have recently reduced the number of sports recognised to just three per month.

ForteBet Real Stars awards

May winners

Football: Shadia Nabirye

Rugby: Malcolm Okello