Kawempe, UMHS return to the FWSL fray

FWSL TABLE

She Corporate 7 5 2 0 9 2 17

Kampala Queens 6 3 2 1 6 3 11

UCU Lady Cardinals 6 3 1 2 10 5 10

Olila High School 7 2 2 3 8 5 8

Tooro Queens 7 1 5 1 4 4 8

Kawempe Muslim 5 2 1 2 5 4 7

Uganda Martyrs 4 2 0 2 5 5 6

Lady Doves 7 1 3 3 4 11 6

She Maroons 7 1 2 4 2 5 5

Rines SS 6 1 2 3 2 11 5

Kawempe Muslim and Uganda Martys High School (UMHS) Lubaga return to the Fufa Women Super League today after almost a fortnight.

The sides have had some of their games postponed as some of their players make the bulk and core of the U-17 women's national team that was involved in the age category's World Cup qualifiers.

Unfortunately, that campaign ended in a 3-3 draw that allowed Ethiopia advance to the next stage on away goal rule.

Kawempe and UMHS can now concentrate on adding more competitiveness to a league that has been dominated by She Corporate who have 17 points from seven games.

Kawempe, with seven points in five games, host one of the challengers in Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals, who have 10 points from six games.

UCU started strong winning three games on the bounce but have since faded to one draw and two losses - conceding decisive goals in the last 10 minutes of each of those three games.

Hasifah Nassuna, who was chasing a century of league goals in her seventh season now seems to be struggling.

While she started the season as an out and out striker, the lack of service and creativity in the team has forced her to drop back in midfield.

Need a run of wins. Kawempe's young squad need to find the consistency if they are to challenge the more experienced sides in the team. PHOTO/ JOHN BATANUDDE

"I need to get back to scoring goals and achieving my targets that way, the team will win games," Nassuna said.

Her former teammates and now one of Kawempe's core defenders Asia Nakibuuka knows it is going to be a tough encounter but "we badly need three points."

With the national U-17s eliminated, coach Ayub Khalifa now has time to offer full service to Kawempe and that should be a huge boost for them.

He must, however, find more goal threats within his team beyond Hadijah Nandago.

KQ host Martyrs

UMHS, meanwhile, have just six points from four games but will make the short trip across town to Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja to play second-placed Kampala Queens (KQ) - with 11 points from six games.

Both sides heavily depends on the pace of their wide forwards to pick results.

UMHS have blown hot and cold - winning twice and losing as many games. Today, they badly need maximum points to keep up as they tick off their matches in hand.