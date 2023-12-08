Kayongo is 2023 bodybuilding king

When coach Kenneth Sekilanda predicted that “you might see a new Mr Uganda,” he knew that the 2022 champion Godfrey Lubega would not defend his title but saying it straight would undermine the event at Buziga Country Resort.

And come December 3, none of the men who took the top three positions at the 2022 Mr Uganda, participated in the 2023 edition.

Lameka Muwanga, who took silver, is in Canada, Abdul-Nasser Mwanje, who took bronze, is in the Middle East, while Lubega watched from the audience as he took a break to prepare for an event in India in February.

That meant two things: the level of competition at the biggest local bodybuilding championship fell. And it opened doors for new winners like Rayan Kayongo, who took the ultimate prize.

In the light heavyweight category, Kayongo faced only Fred Kilama, the Northern Region champion, but it was the toughest category of the night. Kilama was taller and matched Kayongo in body shape and size.

His muscles were even drier, hence more defined. But experts said he should improve on his posing to showcase his gifts better.

When Kayongo was announced winner, Kilama’s fans stormed out in protest to catch the next bus to Gulu. “We can’t cross Karuma to come here to be cheated,” they said.

But ahead of the final it was evident that the winner of the light heavyweight category was the king-in-waiting. After all, the middleweight through which Lubega won the overall crown last year, pitted only debutants, some of whom could not even follow judges’ instructions.

And after being matched with welterweight Hussein Mbajja, and seasoned contender Axam Kisekka, Kayongo snatched the victory. The crowd was not surprised. And the rivals picked lessons.

“I was better in conditioning but he beat me by size, so next time I might compete in middleweight to stand a chance,” said silver medallist Mbajja, who finished second behind Lubega in the Central Region championship in September.

“I think I deserved second place but I am happy finishing on the podium for the first time moreover in a new category,” said lightweight Kisekka, who got notes from his friend Lubega. “I think size matters a lot and next time I might compete in light heavy.”

For Kayongo, the victory is a challenge. “I must win this again, and again to prove that the first one is not a fluke,” said the man from Nalukolongo Gym who made his debut seven years ago before disappearing.

“I came back this year with a plan. I purposely skipped the Eldoret event in October to prepare for this one better. And it has paid off. I also dream of hitting the international stage.”

The top three winners got Shs200,000, Shs300,000 and Shs500,000 respectively thanks to Romans Empire Supplements.

BODYBUILDING FINALISTS

1. Rayan Kayongo

2. Hussein Mbajja

3. Axam Kisekka

4. Pharooq Miyagi

5. Ronald Okwera

6. Fahad Ssetimba

WOMEN’S FIGURE

1. Patricia Nakafeero

WOMEN’S BIKINI

1. Shamina Mukyala

2. Life Mulonde