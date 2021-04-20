Kayongo takes strong stand for integrity of woodball

By George Katongole More by this Author

Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) president Paul Kayongo has spoken out against players demanding money games to be part of the sport, saying “woodball is a special sport that should be left to grow organically.”

Speaking at the first players’ symposium at Lugogo on Saturday, he said woodball is on the right path only that some people want it to run before it can walk.

“We must be careful not to put woodball’s integrity on the line,” Kayongo told the 19 club representatives present.

There has been a wave of criticism among players, some of whom question the awards system, national team selection, the lack of cash prizes to excelling athletes, as well as lack of relief package during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ladslaus Mudingotto, the captain of Botladz, was concerned with the sport’s reluctance on money games.

“This is partly the reason some people have quit woodball,” Mudingotto said. “Like golf, they want to play for money and earn bread from their sweat.”

But Kayongo, who introduced woodball 12 years ago, said it is premature to expose the amateur sport based in learning institutions to money games.

“Allowing money games would result in gambling. We must be ready to guard any eventualities that we’re not equipped for at the moment,” he said.

Mudingotto confirmed his club would take a sabbatical from woodball activities in protest and also as a result of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is not yet clear what will happen to their star players Thomas Kedi and Denise Nanjeru, who are national team regulars.

But National Council of Sports general secretary Patrick Ogwel, who attended as a guest, cautioned against ego, saying it kills sports.

“I’m aware of sports bodies that are governed in the interests of their leaders. I’m happy woodball engages all its stakeholders. To create harmony, everyone should play his part. If you are a player, don’t be a coach, manager or referee,” Ogwel said, encouraging players to work toward improving their skills.

Woodball can resume

Ogwel granted permission for woodball to resume.

“The key issue is that woodball is a low risk sport. I don’t think it will be difficult to resume under the circumstances.”

John Bosco Kaddu, head of technical affairs, said action is slated to resume on Sunday with the Corporate Circuit at Makerere University Business School in Nakawa – more than a year since woodball was halted on March 18, 2020.

But there will definitely be major changes. For instance, high risk events like the league and open tournaments, will be skipped.

To prepare for the three international events – the Kenya Beach Open in May, the World Cup in Malaysia in June, and the Taiwan Open in November, “play safe training will be held to reactivate players for national team engagements,” Kaddu said.

gkatongole@ug.nationmedia.com