Kayongo vows to turn Woodball into sporting giant

The Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) entered a new chapter on Friday as Paul Mark Kayongo was sworn in for another term as president, promising to transform the sport into a national and continental powerhouse.

The brief ceremony at the federation headquarters in Nakulabye drew officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports, the National Council of Sports (NCS), corporate partners and new executive committee members. It marked the beginning of what Kayongo called “a new era of success” driven by growth, international competitiveness and improved governance.

Kayongo said Uganda holds the franchise to manufacture woodball equipment for the African continent, yet the country still struggles to satisfy even its local market.

“We are sitting on a gold mine. The machines are already here. We just lack space to set up a proper plant. The market is in abundance across Africa. We only need government support to produce equipment that matches the international standard,” he said.

Uganda currently produces what Kayongo described as “grade three” equipment, though a Chinese-donated production line sits idle at Ndejje University due to infrastructure challenges.

Kayongo celebrated the sport’s impressive growth, noting that national teams have competed at eight World Cups, earning second and third places in global rankings, even while the sport remains in what officials describe as an “infancy” stage.





Growth on the continent

Kayongo, who also serves as Africa’s Vice President for the world woodball body IWbF, is keen on spreading the game beyond its borders.

“This is a sport for all. Whether you have one leg or one arm, whether young or old. It promotes teamwork and inclusivity,” he said.

His goals for the new term include a multi-sport complex approved in principle by President Museveni, an archive and Hall of Fame, expansion of research and rehabilitation programmes and a sustainability strategy driven by new partnerships and revenue streams.

Kayongo warned that the sport still battles major challenges including limited funding, misconceptions from the public, hooliganism among some athletes, gambling influences and “misuse of social media”.

“My re-election is a mandate to restore integrity and make woodball a sport for everyone,” he said.

The introduction of the New Sports Act further requires federations to operate on a regional basis, stretching already thin budgets.

“We must diversify revenue and government must consider increasing the federation’s budget. Our overall performance depends on how well we navigate these challenges,” he urged.





Govt urge integrity, grassroots

Representatives from the Ministry of Education and Sports and NCS applauded the federation for exceeding the required 75% district coverage and positioning woodball in schools.

Gilbert Orikiriza, the Ministry’s Education Officer, hailed progress but warned against leadership vices.

“One of the things that has made federations fail is greed. Leaders must remain objective and guided by the vision,” he said.

NCS Senior Sports Officer Sarah Anne Nankya emphasised compliance with the constitution and the New Sports Regulations, including strict anti-doping measures.

“Don’t violate your powers. Govern with excellence and ensure woodball reaches all districts,” she advised.

New woodball executive committee

President: Paul Mark Kayongo

1st Vice President: Lukman Kiirya

2nd Vice President: Enid Nyendwoha Joy

General Secretary: Adam Kato

Assistant GS: Gloria Koli

Treasurer: Matthias Kalema

Technical Director: Fredrick Busuulwa

Public Relations Officer: Johnson Were

Male club rep: Ramadhan Shaineh Nagoso