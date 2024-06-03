KCB-Nkumba deliver Holy Grail
What you need to know:
Habiba Namala, Nancy Chebet and Hadijja Otin were once again in spectacular form when the stakes were high and the team’s back against the wall.
After becoming the first team to defeat Ndejje Elites this season, KCB-Nkumba have gone on to lift the National Volleyball League trophy.
The Lubowa based side came from two sets down to fight back and clinch the title in spectacular fashion at the Old Kampala Arena on Sunday.
Ndejje, who were unbeaten until the finals, were in cruise control to start the game and helped themselves to the first two sets.
The university outfit took the opening set 25-22 and added the second one 25-23 to get closer to the trophy.
But there was no relenting from Tonny Lakony’s Nkumba side that went into the series wearing the underdog tag.
Nkumba dominated the third set and took it 25-17 to start their comeback.
With Ndejje looking to close the game and avoid another set, the fourth frame was the most intense of them all.
Ndejje had the advantage at 27-26 but failed to get the one crucial point to finish it off, with Nkumba’s defense pausing serious questions.
Momentum shifted Nkumba’s way after taking the set 30-28 and they completed the job by edging Ndejje 15-11 in the decisive frame to start their celebrations.
“It was tough. Very tough. But we didn't give up. We had to come from two sets down,” KCB-Nkumba’s tactician Lakony told Daily Monitor after the game.
The loss was a big blow for a Ndejje outfit that dominated the season, recording an impressive 18-0 run in the regular season before sweeping Sport-S 2-0 in the semis.
With their first loss coming in Game One of the finals, the Elites levelled the series in Game Two but failed to close the season in style.
Even with the experience of star players like Peace Busingye, Moreen Mwamula and Belinda Jepkirui, Ndejje could not get over the line.
National Volleyball League
Finals (women)
Result - Game Three
KCB-Nkumba 3-2 Ndejje
Volleyball League past winners
2023/24: NKumba
2022/23: KCCA
2021: Ndejje
2020: Not held
2019: Nkumba
2018: Nkumba
2017: Nkumba
2016: Ndejje
2015: Ndejje
2014: VVC
2013: Ndejje
2012: Ndejje
2011: Nkumba
2010: Nkumba
2009: Nkumba
2008: KAVC
2007: Nkumba
2006: KCC
2005: KCC
2004: KAVC
2003: KCC
2002: KAVC