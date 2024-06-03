KCB-Nkumba deliver Holy Grail

After becoming the first team to defeat Ndejje Elites this season, KCB-Nkumba have gone on to lift the National Volleyball League trophy.

The Lubowa based side came from two sets down to fight back and clinch the title in spectacular fashion at the Old Kampala Arena on Sunday.

Habiba Namala, Nancy Chebet and Hadijja Otin were once again in spectacular form when the stakes were high and the team’s back against the wall.

Coach Tony Lakony instructs his KCB-NKumba players.

Ndejje, who were unbeaten until the finals, were in cruise control to start the game and helped themselves to the first two sets.

The university outfit took the opening set 25-22 and added the second one 25-23 to get closer to the trophy.

But there was no relenting from Tonny Lakony’s Nkumba side that went into the series wearing the underdog tag.

Nkumba dominated the third set and took it 25-17 to start their comeback.

With Ndejje looking to close the game and avoid another set, the fourth frame was the most intense of them all.

Ndejje had the advantage at 27-26 but failed to get the one crucial point to finish it off, with Nkumba’s defense pausing serious questions.

Momentum shifted Nkumba’s way after taking the set 30-28 and they completed the job by edging Ndejje 15-11 in the decisive frame to start their celebrations.

“It was tough. Very tough. But we didn't give up. We had to come from two sets down,” KCB-Nkumba’s tactician Lakony told Daily Monitor after the game.

The loss was a big blow for a Ndejje outfit that dominated the season, recording an impressive 18-0 run in the regular season before sweeping Sport-S 2-0 in the semis.

Settet Hadijja Achelun raises the ball.

With their first loss coming in Game One of the finals, the Elites levelled the series in Game Two but failed to close the season in style.

Even with the experience of star players like Peace Busingye, Moreen Mwamula and Belinda Jepkirui, Ndejje could not get over the line.

National Volleyball League

Finals (women)

Result - Game Three

KCB-Nkumba 3-2 Ndejje

Volleyball League past winners

2023/24: NKumba

2022/23: KCCA

2021: Ndejje

2020: Not held

2019: Nkumba

2018: Nkumba

2017: Nkumba

2016: Ndejje

2015: Ndejje

2014: VVC

2013: Ndejje

2012: Ndejje

2011: Nkumba

2010: Nkumba

2009: Nkumba

2008: KAVC

2007: Nkumba

2006: KCC

2005: KCC

2004: KAVC

2003: KCC