KCB-Nkumba hand Ndejje first loss

For the first time this season, Ndejje Elites know how it feels to lose a game of volleyball.

This is after a 3-2 Game One defeat to KCB-Nkumba in the National Volleyball League Finals Series at Old Kampala Arena on Sunday.

Nkumba, riding on their high block and tenacity on defence, frustrated Ndejje all night to draw first blood in the three-game series.

The start was perfect for Tonny Lakony’s charges as they took the first set 25-21 to give Ndejje some work to do. But the response was quick from the Elites, relying on Pearl Akankunda and Lydia Asimo’s attacks to take the second 25-15 and level matters.

Having started with Jesca Kaidu, Ndejje head coach Tadeo Winyi was forced to turn to Phiona Naziite, who has played the big chunk of the season.

Nkumba took the third set 25-19 and Ndejje were left with no choice but to force a decisive set in search of victory. The university side fought and took the fourth frame 25-20 but started the decisive set on the back foot.

Habiba Namala and Hadijah Otim led from the front and KCB-Nkumba led 8-4 at the switch of sides. Ndejje’s fightback was insufficient as Nkumba closed the set 15-10 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

“We started well by winning the first set and our serve was quite consistent,” Lakony said after the game.

He added: “We adopted well to the dynamism of the game. Our setter took a while to get her range of setting but when she did late in the match, we managed to score better and the attackers were more comfortable.”

Middle blockers Nancy Chebet and Jeniffer Alungat gave Nkumba good defense in the middle, with their high block asking tough questions of the Ndejje attackers.

Ndejje also committed several unforced errors, including two rotational fouls.

“We are in exams so, people are really engaged and some of our main players, who are non-students, only trained for two days,” Winyi explained.

Ndejje’s main attacker Moreen Mwamula was off-colour on the day and had to be sent to the bench later in the match as she struggled to get going.

Winyi also kept switching from Belinda Jepkirui to Peace Busingye in search of a perfect pass but Nkumba had answers for all the tough questions paused on the day.

To force a decider in the series, Ndejje will have to do something they haven't had to do all season, bounce back from a defeat. And it remains to be seen how the team will react after a first defeat in a long time.

National Volleyball League

Finals (Women)

KCB-Nkumba 3-2 Ndejje

Third Place

Men

Nemostars 3-0 UCU Doves

Women