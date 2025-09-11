KCB-Nkumba having to juggle two assignments at a go

Ugandan side KCB-Nkumba must find a way of satisfying two masters at a go right now. An earlier scheduled trip to Italy collided with the annual NSSF KAVC International Volleyball Tournament this year.

The trip to Italy, earlier scheduled for September 2-10, had to be stretched and happen between September 4 and 12.

And with the new dates came the clash with the KAVC tournament back home. The event will start tomorrow with a Technical Meeting at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The 2023 National Volleyball League champions will be looking to find out who their group phase opponents will be despite missing some key players still on the Italian tour.

Among the players in Italy is the team’s starting setter Katreena Odermatt, liberos Barbara Najjuma and Betijuma Luwedde, and opposite Bridget Nakaye.

The four players are scheduled to arrive in Uganda Friday night, hoping to join their other teammates for the remainder of the home tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Back home, players like Peace Busingye, Nancy Chebet, Jennifer Alungat and Naome Auma must steady the ship for a good start in the tournament.

The team will also be without head coach Tonny Lakony, who is leading Uganda’s delegation to the U20 African Championship in Cairo, Egypt starting on Friday.

The KAVC International has been dominated by foreign teams, especially from Rwanda, in the last ten years.

At the tournament launch held last week, Barbara Arimi, the head of marketing and corporate affairs at NSSF, tasked hosts KAVC with ensuring the trophy stays home this time round.

With this year’s edition set to have a Shs10m reward for the winner, the stakes could not have been higher.

The KAVC men’s side, which last won the event in 2018, will be looking to keep the trophy and the money within.

KCB-Nkumba was the last Ugandan team to win the tournament in 2019 and will be hoping to add to that this weekend.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) won the tournament in the men’s and women’s categories last year.

The two sides, alongside APR (men and women) and Police Women Volleyball Club will be in Uganda to fight the top prize yet again.

Teams from Kenya, South Sudan, Burundi and Tanzania are also expected to take part in the tournament in Kampala.

NSSF KAVC International Volleyball Tournament

Dates: September 11-14

Venue: Lugogo

Defending champions: REG (men), RRA (women)