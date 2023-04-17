KCCA cry foul despite victory in netball league

KCCA netball club registered a 47-40 win against Police in the national netball league on Saturday at TLC court in Kamwokya but not without being disgruntled by the day's officiating by the umpires, which they deemed biased and unprofessional.

The game that started in a stalemate from the first quarter saw the sanitation side extend the lead to a two goals difference at the end of the first half to register 22-20 goals.

This was thanks to their industrious goal keeper Hanisha Muhameed who managed to intercept two balls from their opponents in the shooting circle.

KCCA coaches made various changes in the second half of the game hence improvements in the second half of the game.

Shadiah Nassanga was brought into the shooting circle to replace Mercy Batamuliza while Shalila Shafic came into the centre as Annet Najjuka was sent off.

Prudence Nakato was also brought into defense.

Police never made any changes till the last few minutes of the game.

Their team was already fatigued after their first fixture of the day which ended in a 57-47 goals win against Life Sport.

Police Captain Barbara Kwagala says her team members were tired and they also had some fear for their opponents KCCA hence the loss.

"My players lacked confidence while facing a better side, we are going to make sure they gain more confidence and also improve themselves. We expect better," she said.

Meanwhile KCCA coaches were all disgruntled after the game citing poor officiating by one of the umpires.

It should be noted that even their fixture against Makindye Weyonje a week back was stopped in the final quarter after fans questioned an umpire's decision through threats.

The league organization committee is yet to resolve this issue and it is still unknown whether the game will be replayed.

The continued abuse of office by umpires has become KCCA 's greatest fear as the table leaders strive for their first trophy in the league.

"The umpire's malice against KCCA is un called for. We know they are not used to KCCA maintaining an unbeaten run but they should be fair while officiating," said coach Douglas Katabalwa.

In other fixtures UPDF beat Posta 54-35 while Police downed Life Sport 57-47.

National Netball League

Results

KCCA 47-40 Police

UPDF 54 -35 Posta