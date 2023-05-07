KCCA end 17-year wait for league title

Joan Tushemereirwe rose in position two to attack and rip through the Sport-S block, giving KCCA Ladies a 3-1 win that helped them to a 2-0 sweep of Sport-S in the finals.

That strike, which has been Tushemereirwe’s weapon throughout the series, ended a 17-year wait for a National Volleyball League title at City Hall and sent the crowd, which consisted of a sizeable number from the KCCA headquarters, into wild celebrations.

Head coach Shilla Omuriwe and her captain Eunice Amuron could not help but shed tears of joy in a long embrace while the rest of the team celebrated with the crowd.

The hard work had finally paid off after years of being labelled as perennial underachievers.

Having won Game One 3-1 to get one hand on the trophy, KCCA ensured there was no Game Three by obliterating Sport-S’ block in the last three sets to close the series.

Malic Damulira’s troops got off to a good start, with Hillary Akatukunda and Renata Kamahoro providing early offence.

But after taking the first set 25-23, Sport-S struggled to execute and were overwhelmed by KCCA’s experience.

Damulira had hinted at the team’s lack of experience and inability to hold onto leads in sets, which cost the team Game One.

The moment Tushemereirwe and Amuron got into their rhythm, KCCA were unstoppable and levelled by taking the second set 25-23.

Zainah Kagoya and Supernatural Mbakisimira offered great net defence but also chipped in with strikes through the middle whenever the first pass was perfect for setter Jojo Muindi.

The Kasasiro Girls took the third frame 25-19 to lead 2-1, and despite a late charge by Sport-S in the fourth, Tushemereirwe’s presence in the frontcourt made the difference.

It was a fourth straight win for KCCA, who came from a game down to beat Ndejje Elites 2-1 in the semifinal series before the finals triumph.